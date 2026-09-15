Cowboys’ Standout Rookie Became ‘Strange’ Choice for Best Debut After Loss

Week 1 was an epic fail for the Dallas Cowboys after falling to the New York Giants 28-20.

The Cowboys’ defense failed the offense time and time again. While the offense did look better in the second half, their slow start in the first half really hurt them.

Dallas didn’t have many strong performances, but one player stood out. It was a choice they made in the 2026 NFL Draft that might have helped them avoid having a completely disastrous night.

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Named Best Debut on the Team

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer had to name a Cowboys player as the best debut in Week 1 as part of their power rankings. While Dallas was ranked 16th, Archer decided to name rookie safety Caleb Downs as the choice.

“Considering how poorly the defense played, it’s strange to give this to Downs, but the 11th pick in this year’s draft had a productive debut. And there wasn’t an offensive player who fits in this category. Downs finished with seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He played 61 of 69 snaps, splitting time between safety and the slot. With Malik Hooker suffering a fractured forearm Sunday, the Cowboys might have to alter Downs’ alignment somewhat, even if he is a valuable slot defender.”

Downs had a good night for the Cowboys, showing off his versatility all over the field in the slot and in the box. Among the defenders on the team, he was the most consistent performer at a high level. He received universal praise for his performance.

Caleb Downs Shines in Cowboys Debut

Every Cowboys fan would have liked to see them win, but Downs playing well was important. It shows the future looks bright for Dallas on defense.

Sure, the Cowboys’ defense has immediate problems. The secondary only allowed six incompletions from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Up front, the Cowboys’ front seven allowed over 160 yards rushing.

Still, Downs showed that he can do a lot for this team. He’ll be asked to do more, though, as injuries start to pile up in the secondary.

This puts the Cowboys in a position where they’ll have to lean on their rookie more often. Downs proved in Week 1, though, that he can handle anything thrown his way.

Week 2 brings the Washington Commanders into the picture. Another NFC East team with something to prove, but this could be a game that matches Dallas better than the Giants.

This is the best game for Downs to transition to different positions and move him around. Washington struggled to move the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles consistently, leaving the door open for a breakout performance from Downs that’ll put him on the map.