Cowboys Actively Calling to Trade for 165-Tackle CB After Wave of Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys won’t sit back while things seem to be going off the rails on defense.

This week, the Cowboys have been dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, including losing cornerback Cobie Durant for their Week 3 game in Brazil against the Baltimore Ravens. Dallas is also dealing with injuries to safeties Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke, who are both out in Week 3.

Things might be getting more interesting for the Cowboys in how they handle the situation. Sounds like things are starting to heat up behind closed doors.

Dallas Cowboys Looking to Make a Trade

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys are one of several teams that have called about trading for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Schefter mentioned the Cowboys and Detroit Lions as being on the list.

“The Cowboys have aggressively overhauled their defense over the last 13 months, acquiring Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark in trades while using first-round draft picks on Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence. But Dallas remains thin at cornerback, where Porter would potentially provide a significant boost. Cowboys starting cornerback Cobie Durant will not play in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens because of a hamstring injury.”

The Cowboys have been rumored to be a landing spot for Porter over the last few weeks. He has not played this season because he is dealing with an injury, but he is close to returning. A contract dispute has also sparked trade rumors from Pittsburgh.

Porter was a second-round pick of the Steelers from back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has posted 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 1 sack in 47 games.

Cowboys Trying to Land Joey Porter Jr. in a Trade

The Cowboys can always use more help on defense, as they have been up and down at best this season. Some of their new free-agent and trade additions haven’t quite worked out yet. The story has been the rookies, Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham, who have played well early on.

Porter would be an instant upgrade and the first legit CB1 the team has had since Trevon Diggs. With Porter, though, he is more consistent in coverage and can face the top guys.

Dallas would have to work out a long-term deal if they want to land Porter in a trade. Plus, they would most likely have to give up a second- or third-round pick along with other picks to get him from the Steelers.

After all the injuries in the secondary, Dallas might be in desperation mode to make a trade happen. Porter joining the team would be massive for their playoff hopes.