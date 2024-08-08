Cowboys Bring in Cardinals’ Ex-Starter Who Was Cut Before Season Finale

The Dallas Cowboys are showing interest in a former Arizona Cardinals starter.

As noted by NFL reporter Howard Balzer of Cards Wire, the Cowboys hosted defensive lineman Kevin Strong for a workout on Tuesday, August 6. Strong started 11 of his 14 appearances with the Cardinals during the 2023 season before he was abruptly cut prior to the season finale.

“DL Kevin Strong, who was waived by the Cardinals two days before the 2023 season finale because of unknown personal reasons after playing 14 games and starting 11, had a reported visit to the Cowboys Tuesday,” writes Balzer. “He played in college at Texas-San Antonio.”

Kevin Strong Emerged as Starter for First Time in 2023

The 28-year-old Strong initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2019, signing with the Detroit Lions. The 6-foot-4 nose tackle made the 53-man roster out of training camp and appeared in eight games before landing on injured reserve with a season-ending injury. Strong would go on to play six games with the Lions in 2020 and one game in 2021 before being waived.

He would eventually land with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 21 total games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He posted 23 tackles while appearing in 29% of the defensive snaps during the 2022 season.

Not surprisingly, Strong’s best season was last year with the Cardinals. For the first time in his career, Strong emerged as a full-time starter, posting a career-high 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks while appearing in 51% of the defensive snaps.

Cowboys May Look to Upgrade at Defensive Line After Sam Williams Injury

The Cowboys have made a flurry of roster moves in recent days, cutting undrafted rookie linebacker Byron Vaughns while signing linebackers Darius Harris and Nick Vigil along with defensive tackle Albert Huggins.

It’s clear Dallas is still looking for answers along the defensive line following the abrupt season-ending injury suffered by Sam Williams. As noted by The Athletic’s Jon Machota in his 53-man roster projection, noting that the team could pull off a trade for a defensive end or defensive tackle.

“The Sam Williams injury obviously changes things,” Machota wrote on Wednesday, August 7. “That might mean a spot for Durrell Johnson, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney or Al-Quadin Muhammad. It also could mean that Dallas adds a veteran defensive end after teams trim to 53. A trade for a defensive end or defensive tackle should both be on the table. This group on paper certainly isn’t as strong as it was last year, and Parsons is going to play more off-the-ball linebacker.”

While Strong’s specialty is at nose tackle, it could give the Cowboys much-needed experience and depth. The two current projected starters at defensive tackle are Osa Odighizuwa and second-year man Mazi Smith, who played just 28% of the defensive snaps during his rookie season last year.

The other backups are Chauncey Golston and Albert Huggins, both of whom have never served as starters and have just nine games of starting experience combined. In other words, Strong has more starting experience than three of the Cowboys’ four top defensive tackles combined.

Through five NFL seasons, Strong holds career totals of 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 50 games played and 13 starts.