CBS Announces Tony Romo’s Full-Time Replacement After Abrupt Departure

One of the NFL’s leading announcing duos was suddenly split at the start of the season after CBS Sports and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was indefinitely suspended by the broadcaster after being arrested on suspicion of driving whilst intoxicated.

Then, on October 2, the network made the decision to part ways with Romo permanently, with former three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt promoted to CBS’ lead color analyst alongside Jim Nantz for the rest of the season.

However, the plan past the 2026 season was not clear-cut, with some suggesting figures like Fox Sports’ Greg Olsen could replace Romo in 2027 and beyond.

CBS Signs J.J. Watt to Multi-Year Extension, Promotes Him to Full-Time Lead Analyst

As uncovered on Oct. 22, it appears that the broadcaster have made their decision: CBS announced on Thursday that they have signed Watt to a multi-year extension to stay as Nantz’s announcing partner.

The extension caps a remarkable rise for the future Hall of Fame defensive end, who after joining the network in 2023 as a studio analyst was moved to the booth for the 2025 season.

Watt will now be locked in as the lead analyst for the network for the next few years, and is set to call Super Bowl LXII alongside Nantz in February 2028.

CBS Chairman Speaks on Watt After Extension, Promotion

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career,” CBS Sports Chairman David Berson said after the move was announced, via ESPN.

“He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels. We are thrilled to have him leading our NFL coverage.”

Tony Romo has not announced any updates on his career, either as a broadcast analyst or otherwise, following his departure from CBS earlier this month.