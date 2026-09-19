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Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Expressed His Blunt 4-Word Feelings Before Commanders Game

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Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys
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Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are working toward a Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders that is more meaningful than some might think.

Dallas is coming off an ugly 28-20 loss to the New York Giants. The Cowboys’ offense and defense looked inconsistent at best and left a lot to be desired.

That leaves this Commanders game as an early-season must-win for Dallas. It feels as though, despite the loss, every Cowboys player is looking forward to getting back on the field.

Dallas Cowboys Looking Forward to Commanders Week 2 Game

Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
GettyFRISCO, TEXAS – AUGUST 25: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball during practice at The Star in Frisco on August 25, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke with the media before the Commanders game, as he was asked about his feelings going into it. Lamb needed four words to kick off his thoughts.

“Can’t wait. Can’t wait,” Lamb said via Cowboys.com’s Patrik Walker.

“I know the city gonna be rocking. The game is gonna be fire. I can’t wait to just go out there and have everybody excited, score a couple of touchdowns and blow the roof off the place.”

Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving in Week 1, catching 5 passes for 41 yards and 1 touchdown. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 66.1, ranking 22nd out of 29 wide receivers. His receiving grade was 67.4, ranking 20th.

CeeDee Lamb Wants to Play the Commanders for the Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver Dallas Cowboys
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 25: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys waves to fans after his team’s 30-23 victory against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Most of the Cowboys are ready to forget Week 1 and move forward. The best way to do that is to beat the Commanders and get it right.

Dallas had a lot of problems on offense in Week 1, with a slow start and drops by the receivers. Things seemed to get back on track in the second half, but it felt too little, too late.

Lamb will remain a focal point in this passing game, as he and George Pickens both need bounce-back games. Pickens struggled more than Lamb with his multiple drops in the Giants‘ loss.

Washington has a solid secondary that allowed only 203 passing yards in its Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There are gaps there, though, that the Cowboys can exploit.

At the end of the day, this Cowboys offense is too good to have another game where they don’t even hit 250 yards. Dak Prescott is an elite quarterback with great talent around him. Lamb and Pickens are a top-five wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Week 1 was just about knocking the rust off the Cowboys’ offense. This Commanders game, though, will really open things up for them.

Watch for Lamb and Pickens to get involved early and often in the passing game. The Cowboys know they need to get each of those guys in as much as possible to win the contest.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Expressed His Blunt 4-Word Feelings Before Commanders Game

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