Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Has Bold Warning for NFL Ahead of Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 after three difficult games to start this 2026 NFL season, certainly not the position the team expected to be in when it began the year talking about and thinking about a possible Super Bowl run. But there are encouraging signs and there remains a hopefulness–despite the stats and evidence before us–that the team’s maligned defense can right itself and play well enough to let the offense win some games. The offense has shown it can do that, and a big factor is the resurgence of CeeDee Lamb.

Back to full health after a 2025 season spent nursing an ankle injury among other ailments, Lamb has been a dominant force for Dallas again. He has 20 catches on 25 targets from Dak Prescott, and has tallied 309 yards and three touchdowns in three games. He is No. 4 in the NFL in yardage and No. 6 in receptions.

No doubt, his confidence and swagger are back as well. Heading into Week 4’s game against the Texans in Houston, Lamb had a warning for the league and defensive backs trying to cover him. “I don’t think I can be guarded,” he said.

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CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys ‘Gotta Finish’

Still, as good as the Cowboys’ offense has looked at most times, there have been clear faults to work through, and Lamb is not avoiding those. The team got down to the shadow of the Ravens‘ goal line with just seconds to play in Week 3 and trailing, 31-28. A touchdown would have pretty well sealed a win. Instead, the Cowboys sputtered, kicked a field goal to tie and lost in dramatic fashion on a seven-second game-winning drive.

Lamb is still not pleased.

He said: “If we’re gonna be who we say we are, I don’t know one great offense that can’t get in with four tries. That’s how I think f it regardless. I just feel like, we gotta finish, man, and I know I say that a lot but it’s a lot of things that can go wrong, not shooting ourselves in the foot, say that again. Can’t go backwards when we already at the 1. The only thing we can do is go forward and be rewarded. I think we need to do that finish drives off, and look in the fourth quarter and see how many points we get.”

The Cowboys will play the Texans in Houston on Sunday at 1 pm ET.