Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Breaks Silence on Dak Prescott Argument

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made his irritation known during the team’s loss Sunday, September 22, against the Baltimore Ravens, when he was caught on camera having a heated exchanged with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, receivers coach Robert Prince and right guard Zack Martin. Lamb owned up to that moment during a chat with the media on Tuesday, September 24.

When asked by media about the on field outburst, Lamb said, “I know that’s not the player I am.”

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Promises to ‘Be Better in the Future’

“I know that’s not the teammate I am,” Lamb told media regarding Sunday’s outburst. “It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that. I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine.”

He added, “I expect a lot out of myself — more than anyone could put on me, and quite honestly, I failed myself, and obviously I failed the team, just as far as producing and being that game-breaker… I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part, honestly, and my body language nor attitude, (changed) the outcome of the game.”

Seeing two NFL stars go at it, Lamb and Prescott, likely caused some jaws to drop in the Cowboys’ fanbase. Prescott is the highest-paid franchise quarterback in the NFL, and Lamb is the second-highest-paid wide receiver, so both are in high-stress positions. But, rest assured that Lamb says he has nothing but love for Prescott. He even called the quarterback his “brother.”

“We understand the urgency, and that’s between us,” Lamb said of Prescott. “We talk about it every day, every night and, if anything, our relationship has gotten stronger. Don’t let what’s out there fool you. We’re brothers to the end, and we know we’re all we got.” Lamb added, “I tip my hat to him. I have that much respect for him and I look at him as a brother. With that said, everything is gonna come out — the energy, the passion, the love, the fight, and we’ll make up in the end. There’s no craziness.”

Dak Prescott on CeeDee Lamb: ‘Next Play, Wipe It Clean’

Prescott echoed Lamb’s bro love speaking with the press after the Cowboys’ loss to the Ravens on Sunday. When asked about the exchange with Lamb during the game, Prescott said, “I’m just into making sure that he doesn’t get down on himself.”

“The body language, whether it’s good or it’s bad, it’s irrelevant,” Prescott added in the postgame press conference. “It’s where his mind is. And so, he’s going to be disappointed. When you’re passionate and when you expect a lot from yourself, you’re going to be that way. So for me, it’s about just letting him know, ‘Hey, next play, wipe it clean.’ Who cares what happens when you have an opportunity to fix it this next play or make a better play.”