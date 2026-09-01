Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb had his house burgled back on July 30, and in doing so had $300,000 worth of property stolen whilst he was at training camp with the rest of the team in Oxnard, Calif..
The intruders likely broke in through a window they smashed, which was discovered the following day on July 31, according to Fairview police, and stole multiple personal items that included four highly-valued bags.
The police also believe that a single suspect was involved, although there has not been an arrest made yet to-date.
Since the news was initially reported a little over three weeks later on Aug. 23, Lamb has not made any public comment concerning the break-in. However, he has finally shared his thoughts on the situation, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
CeeDee Lambs Shares First Comments on July Burglary
“It’s obviously a private matter,” Lamb said when asked about the burglary, “but it was definitely unfortunate. Things like that happen. I’ve just got to be better.”
Lamb also believes that the robbery had an effect on his training camp performance – at least early on – with it having occurred just two days after Dallas’ camp report date of July 28.
“For sure,” the 27-year old replied when asked if drops and below-expected output at the beginning of camp had something to do with the burglary.
Is Lamb in Need of a Bounce-Back Season?
The Oklahoma product was nominated to his fifth straight Pro Bowl in 2025. However, it was the first time since 2021 that he had not made either of the All-Pro teams.
Indeed, Lamb’s receiving yard total of 1,077 was his lowest since his rookie season, and his 3 receiving touchdowns are the fewest of his NFL career to-date.
But dig a little deeper and things look far less bleak. The Louisiana native missed three games with an ankle sprain, and perhaps even more importantly, he was accompanied by George Pickens who made the second-team All-Pro in 2025 and lead the team in receiving yards with 1,429.
Pickens’ presence no doubt had a profound impact on the Cowboys’ offense dependance on Lamb, who saw his targets decrease from 152 in 2024 to 117 in 2025, despite only playing one less game. In fact, Lamb’s efficiency improved; his average yards per/reception soared to the highest of his career from 11.8 in 2024 to 14.36 in 2025.
As long as the former Steeler is on the roster and performing at the level – or even vaguely close to that – at which he did last season, the chance of Lamb replicating his outstanding 2023 numbers that saw him obtain 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns are slim.
But if he stays healthy, the Cowboys passing offense can once again be one of the powerhouses in the National Football League, after the team came second in passing yards in 2025.
CeeDee Lamb Breaks Long Silence After July Home Burglary