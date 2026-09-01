Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb had his house burgled back on July 30, and in doing so had $300,000 worth of property stolen whilst he was at training camp with the rest of the team in Oxnard, Calif..

The intruders likely broke in through a window they smashed, which was discovered the following day on July 31, according to Fairview police, and stole multiple personal items that included four highly-valued bags.

The police also believe that a single suspect was involved, although there has not been an arrest made yet to-date.

Since the news was initially reported a little over three weeks later on Aug. 23, Lamb has not made any public comment concerning the break-in. However, he has finally shared his thoughts on the situation, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

CeeDee Lambs Shares First Comments on July Burglary

“It’s obviously a private matter,” Lamb said when asked about the burglary, “but it was definitely unfortunate. Things like that happen. I’ve just got to be better.”

Lamb also believes that the robbery had an effect on his training camp performance – at least early on – with it having occurred just two days after Dallas’ camp report date of July 28.

“For sure,” the 27-year old replied when asked if drops and below-expected output at the beginning of camp had something to do with the burglary.