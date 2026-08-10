CeeDee Lamb Didn’t Hold Back on Cowboys’ Intense Practice

Sunday’s training camp practice for the Dallas Cowboys was one for the history books.

Many Cowboys reporters praised it as the best practice the team has had so far. It was a battle between the offense and defense, with both sides showing off their skills and making big plays with plenty of intensity and aggression.

Those same reporters gave the victory to the defense, but that didn’t mean the offense was bad at all. There was a lot of talk about it after practice, as it had everyone talking.

CeeDee Lamb Responded to Question About Cowboys’ Intense Workout

After practice, Cowboys starting receiver CeeDee Lamb was asked about the practice and how it felt to be out there. The star receiver was honest in talking about how important it was for the team.

“It’s fire. I embrace it, I love it. It’s good to see your defense come out with that type of energy, that fire, that type of aggression early on. For us on offense, it leaves us no choice to either bog down or fight back and get on top. And I know one thing about us, we won’t bog down for nobody. Even if they’re on our team, we’re going to compete.”

CeeDee Lamb on today’s practice: “It’s fire. I embrace it, I love it. It’s good to see your defense come out with that type of energy, that fire, that type of aggression early on. For us on offense, it leaves us no choice to either bog down or fight back and get on top. And I… https://t.co/VWF7hTQMlB — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 9, 2026

Lamb had a strong day of practice, as he caught multiple deep-ball passes from Dak Prescott. One of them resulted in a long completion, but the other went for a touchdown.

It was the kind of practice Lamb needed after struggling with drops last year and into camp. Many considered it to be one of his best days so far in 2026.

Cowboys Got Great Practice From Team, Including CeeDee Lamb

Despite still putting up good numbers, last year was considered a down year for Lamb, catching 75 passes for 1,077 yards and 3 touchdowns. His touchdown mark was a career low, and the yards and receptions were both the second lowest of his career.

A lot of that has to do with the emergence of George Pickens in his first season with the Cowboys. Prescott and Pickens built a strong rapport right away.

2026 is hoping to be different for Lamb, as he’s got a lot to prove. His drops were a major problem, and he has been working on different techniques to get that cleaned up in training camp.

Training camp is showing the big-play potential Lamb has, but also that he can still be a top receiver on a team. He can still make the contested catches when he needs to and can be a deep threat.

This was the kind of workout the Cowboys needed, but it was more important for Lamb. With the heat turned up, he stepped up and made a ton of plays for Dallas. That’s going to go a long way as the Cowboys enter a pivotal 2026 season.