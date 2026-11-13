CeeDee Lamb Didn’t Sugarcoat Cowboys Message Before 49ers Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 10 needing a win more than any other team in the NFL.

Dallas is 4-5 and, despite a 27-23 Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys need to keep winning. That close win with so many mental mistakes left them not feeling so good about things.

The Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers in a matchup that means a lot to this Dallas team. Dallas has lost four straight games to the 49ers, with their last win coming in 2020. There’s no getting around it, as the message is clear this week: they need to win.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Talks Week 10 49ers Game

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke with reporters on Thursday, where he was asked about facing the 49ers. Lamb shared what a win against them would mean to the franchise.

“It would just prove us right. Just of how we think of ourselves throughout this building. A lot of people would be shocked, obviously, because of the record, and things that have happened leading up to this game.” “But for us, we know we haven’t played our best game, and we just got to go out there and do that. I feel like we play complementary football — defense gets stops, offense go score the ball — we will probably be having a different conversation.”

Lamb will be a key figure in the game if the Cowboys want to pull off an upset win. He has caught 70 passes for 904 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

Cowboys Need This Win Over 49ers in Week 10

The 49ers entered the week as the number one overall seed in the NFC playoffs if they had happened today. As for Dallas, they would not be in the playoffs.

Thursday night provided some hope for the Cowboys, though, after the Washington Commanders defeated the New York Giants to kick off Week 10. That leaves a wide-open door for Dallas to return to the NFC East divisional race.

New York holds a two-game lead over the second-place Cowboys. That could all change if Dallas can find a way to beat San Francisco.

The only logical way the Cowboys get into the postseason is by winning the NFC East, since the NFC North currently occupies four of the seven playoff spots, including all three Wild Card spots.

There has been a different sense of urgency at the Cowboys facility this week, as they understand the importance of the game against the 49ers. A win could completely change their season. Anything short of that, and it will be much harder for them to make the playoffs for the first time since 2023.