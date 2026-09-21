Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Explains Viral Trash Talk Incident

It was probably not the best day to engage in some trash talk with Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb. After catching a touchdown in the NFL season opener against the Giants, Lamb was feeling his oats against another division foe on Sunday, squaring off against the Commanders at home–a game the Cowboys won, 37-20. The results were undeniable: eight catches, 153 yards, two touchdowns, in what was Lamb’s best game since he posted 227 yards against the Lions in December of 2023.

That did not keep Commanders defensive back Amik Robertson from giving Lamb a hard time repeatedly throughout the game. one of the clips of Robertson pointing at Lamb and giving him a steady stream of trash talk–and Lamb firing back–was caught by Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt.

“Let’s keep an eye on the Amik Robertson vs. CeeDee Lamb matchup the rest of the game,” Hoyt wrote on Twitter/X, which got almost 400,000 views.

CeeDee Lamb: ‘Little Rivalry Banter’

Again, Lamb got the last laugh, both with his individual numbers and with the way the Cowboys handled the Commanders in the game. After the game, he was asked by reporter Josina Anderson whether there was bad blood between he and Robertson, but instead chalked it all up to the natural back and forth between NFC East foes.

Robertson began his career with the Raiders, and played with the Lions for the past two seasons. He’s in his first year with Washington.

Lamb said: “Little rivalry banter ain’t hurt nobody. He keeps it interesting. I’m happy to have him in this division. Can’t wait to see him again”

Cowboys Hoping for Return to Form

More important, though, is the precision with which Lamb played, especially after he limed his way through last season with an ankle injury that prevented him from producing at the level he and the Cowboys are used to seeing. Lamb had a team-record 1,749 yards in 2023, and that dropped to 1,194 in 2024. He played only 14 games last season, and finished with 1,077 yards receiving.

He said: “I was on my Ps today, honestly, just my preparation all week. I was very confident in myself. I was very confident in our offense. I felt like we had the first opportunity to come out there and be very explosive, be who we are. Happy to get that popping off for us, looking forward to doing it again.”