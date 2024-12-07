Cowboys Make Final Decision on CeeDee Lamb Injury for ‘Monday Night Football’

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb

In the Cowboys Thanksgiving win over the Giants, a 27-20 win that kept Dallas’ slim playoff hopes alive, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did what just about every Cowboy of note has done this season–he left the game with an injury.

In Lamb’s case, it was a shoulder injury in the third quarter. With the Thursday game, plus the Cowboys playing a day later on “Monday Night Football,” there was more time for Lamb to rest, but still it was not clear whether he would take the field against the Bengals in an effort to push the Cowboys a smidgen closer to that improbable postseason bid.

Lamb said he has been dealing with the injury–an AC joint sprain–for the last month or so, but has been playing through it. He had said during the week that he was planning to play on Monday, but he remained on the team’s injury list.

Until Saturday, at least. It was reported that the Cowboys finally decided to take Lamb off the injury list, meaning he is sure to play on Monday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase will play and added on Twitter/X, “#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is off the injury report and good to go.”

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Familiar With AC Joint Issues

Lamb addressed the injury after practice on Thursday. After landing a massive, $136 million contract in the offseason, Lamb is having a rough season in general, averaging 73.3 yards per game, down from the 102.9 he averaged last season. He has caught only four touchdown passes this year.

“I still have a shoulder injury, which I’ve been dealing with for about four or five weeks now,” Lamb said, via CBS Sports. “It comes with the territory man. It’s about being a baller, and it’s about going out there and sacrificing and putting yourself out there for your guys. That’s what I’m doing. As far as Monday goes, I’ll be fine by then.”

He has had AC joint issues before, going back to his days in college.

“It’s not a pleasant feeling, obviously for everyone that’s experienced an AC [joint] sprain. They understand what I’m going through,” Lamb said. “It’s fine. You got to take it day to day. You have to stay on it. You have to keep recovering. You got to keep [on it] even when it starts feeling good, you got to stay on it. So with that, it’s a big tricky, but it ain’t nothing I haven’t been dealing with before. … It starts off as a mental thing before it becomes an unfathomable pain.”