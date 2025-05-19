Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Puts NFL on Notice With George Pickens Statement

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is thrilled to have George Pickens as his new running mate and believes their duo will be a serious problem for defenses across the league.

Pickens arrived in Dallas via trade earlier in May. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, comes with some big upside. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Steelers. Pickens’ standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Pickens gives the Cowboys an outstanding No. 2 option. But Lamb doesn’t feel like he’s a second choice — he views them as equals.

“We both ones,” Lamb said at Kyler Murray’s celebrity softball game. “There ain’t no A or B. None of that. You look over there, you see one. You look over there; you see another one. Do what you got to do with that.”

#Cowboys CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens “we’re both ones”pic.twitter.com/tAbd4twfhr — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 18, 2025

Pickens expressed a similar sentiment in his first interview following the trade with the Cowboys’ official site.

“It excites me a lot,” Pickens said. “In the game of football, we can work off of each other, and that’s why it comes back to building a winning culture.”

CeeDee Lamb Signed Massive Extension With Cowboys

Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension ahead of last season. He battled injuries and also played without Prescott for a chunk of the year, but still managed 1,194 yards and six touchdowns.

Lamb posted a massive campaign in 2023, notching 1,749 yards on 135 receptions with 12 touchdowns over 15 games. Now with Pickens in the fold, Lamb should have even more open space to work with.

Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks and Parris Campbell will also be in the mix for the Cowboys as they look to turn things around after a 7-10 campaign.

Dak Prescott Excited for Addition of George Pickens

The other beneficiary of Pickens’ arrival is quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback has connected with Pickens and is ready to add him to the mix.

“We’ve connected,” Prescott said on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “I’m excited. You turn on the tape, you see a guy that can catch the football. You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands, more than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it’s his ball when it’s in the air. I’m excited for him. I know we needed some help at that position. I know that CeeDee (Lamb) needed some help. I think when you have a guy like that, it’s hard to double team two guys.

“And then when you have other guys, whether it be (Jake Ferguson), Jalen Tolbert, (Jonathan) Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league, I think we’re putting together a nice group of weapons.”

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie deal, making this a contract year for the occasionally polarizing pass-catcher. But he’s only concerned right now about his role in making the Cowboys a winning organization.

“I’m worried about coming here and trying to help build a winning culture,” Pickens said.