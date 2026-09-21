CeeDee Lamb Fired Off on ‘Offensive’ Commanders Decision in Cowboys Win

Every rivalry has its moments of disrespect, but one pre-kickoff decision had the Dallas Cowboys ready to take it to the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The Cowboys had offensive fire, scoring 37 points and totaling 332 yards in their 17-point win over the Commanders. It was an important win for Dallas, giving them their first win of the year.

Dallas started the game with the ball, but only because the Commanders deferred it to the second half. That didn’t sit well with some Cowboys players.

Commanders’ Pregame Decision Had Dallas Cowboys Take Offense

After the game, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb said the Commanders deferred the ball to the second half. Lamb took it personally.

“I think it’s offensive when they choose to put our offense out there first,” Lamb said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “From now on, we control the narrative. We control what we do. Get the ball first, go score.”

Lamb took it to heart and used it to put together one of the best games of his NFL career. He finished with 8 receptions on 9 targets for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

CeeDee Lamb is Off to a Strong Start to 2026 Cowboys Season

Lamb is proving himself the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver, not George Pickens. In two games, Lamb has caught 13 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He’s top-seven in the league in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Dak Prescott has really put his trust in Lamb, as his history of drops seems to be fading a bit after a whole career of it. Lamb has been the most reliable receiver on the team this season in the short time they have been playing.

The Cowboys will need Lamb to continue his success, especially with Pickens off to a slow start. Lamb and Jake Ferguson have been Prescott’s top guys through two games.

That has been the case since Lamb arrived in Dallas as a first-round pick in 2020. He has made five Pro Bowls and has posted five straight seasons with 1,000 yards. His lowest total came in his rookie season with 935.

Dallas returns in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. That’s a Ravens defense that’s played well so far this season. It might be even more challenging since the two teams will face off in Brazil.

That will be a great opportunity for Lamb to solidify himself as one of the NFL’s top receivers with a strong game. He is looking to put up career numbers in an offense that can be elite. A great game against Baltimore could help the veteran receiver and put him on the map. Many know him around the league, but erasing the drops narrative could do wonders for him in 2026.