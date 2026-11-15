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What Happened to CeeDee Lamb? Why Is He So Quiet v.s. the 49ers?

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CeeDee Lamb wide receiver Dallas Cowboys
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LThe Dallas Cowboys have been a part of a very entertaining affair against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys’ defense has once again struggled, but it is on offense where the biggest question lies.

Where is CeeDee Lamb? And why is he not getting the ball.

Why is CeeDee Lamb Not Doing Much Vs. San Francisco ?

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver Dallas Cowboys
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lamb has been targeted six times in Week 10, but has caught just two passes on the day for 23 yards, well into the third quarter of the game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 171 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on the day, but the majority of it has gone to wideout George Pickens, who scored 35 and 39 yard TDs in the first half.

The rest of the yards have gone to WR3 Ryan Fournoy, who has caught 2 passes for 30 yards.

George Pickens the Favorite Target in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Even though Lamb has still gotten looks from Prescott, it has been clear that on the day, Pickens is the favorite having hauled in 7 passes off of 13 targets.

Lamb was not injured coming into the game, and did not show up on the injury report; nor did he visibly seem to get hurt during the bout against the 49ers.

Through the first nine weeks, the former All-Pro WR had 904 receiving yards on the year, second only to Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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What Happened to CeeDee Lamb? Why Is He So Quiet v.s. the 49ers?

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