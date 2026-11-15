What Happened to CeeDee Lamb? Why Is He So Quiet v.s. the 49ers?

LThe Dallas Cowboys have been a part of a very entertaining affair against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys’ defense has once again struggled, but it is on offense where the biggest question lies.

Where is CeeDee Lamb? And why is he not getting the ball.

Why is CeeDee Lamb Not Doing Much Vs. San Francisco ?

Lamb has been targeted six times in Week 10, but has caught just two passes on the day for 23 yards, well into the third quarter of the game.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 171 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on the day, but the majority of it has gone to wideout George Pickens, who scored 35 and 39 yard TDs in the first half.

The rest of the yards have gone to WR3 Ryan Fournoy, who has caught 2 passes for 30 yards.

George Pickens the Favorite Target in Week 10

Even though Lamb has still gotten looks from Prescott, it has been clear that on the day, Pickens is the favorite having hauled in 7 passes off of 13 targets.

Lamb was not injured coming into the game, and did not show up on the injury report; nor did he visibly seem to get hurt during the bout against the 49ers.

Through the first nine weeks, the former All-Pro WR had 904 receiving yards on the year, second only to Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.