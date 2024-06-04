Cowboys in Line to Hit CeeDee Lamb With Significant Potential Fine

Well, we knew it would come to this, didn’t we? The Cowboys are opening minicamp—mandatory, not voluntary OTAs—and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will not be on hand. Lamb is still waiting for a new contract to materialize with the Cowboys, a process that should get a jump start now that the other major franchise receiver, Justin Jefferson, has agreed to a deal with the Vikings.

Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract on Monday, making him the league’s highest-paid wide receiver. It is unclear if Lamb will insist on getting more than Jefferson, or will take a contract worth a notch below.

Either way, no deal is in place, and so, the Dallas Morning News reports, Lamb will face financial penalties.

“The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was not at team meetings Tuesday morning as mandatory minicamp began, a person familiar with situation told The Dallas Morning News. The decision to sit out leaves him subject to be fined roughly $100,000 by the organization should he miss the entire minicamp this week,” the publication wrote on its website.

Cowboys Playing Hardball on Star Contracts

Now, $100,000 is $100,000 and it is certain that Lamb does not want to shell out that kind of loot. But it has been clear all along that the Cowboys intended to play hardball with the three star players on the roster who are in need of contract extensions—Lamb, edge rusher Micah Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott.

That makes some sense. All three have the potential to be the highest-paid players at their respective positions. That could mean paying in the neighborhood of $35 million annually for both Lamb and Parsons, and $60 million for Prescott.

In a league with a 53-man roster and a $255 million salary cap in 2024 (likely $260 million next year), paying three players a combined $130 million eats right into a team’s wiggle room. And it’s especially unpalatable to have that kind of payout for a trio that has won just one playoff game in the last three seasons together.

CeeDee Lamb Contract Talks Should ‘Speed Up’

The playoff record is not going to halt Lamb from asking for Jefferson-type money, though. Lamb is currently slated to play 2024 on his option year, worth $18 million. He can afford the $100,000.

Lamb and Jefferson might well be neck-and-neck as the best receivers in football, or at least the best in the NFC. He is coming off a year in which he led the league with 135 receptions and totaled 1,749 yards. In all, he has averaged 78.0 yards per game in his career, and had 102.9 yards per game last season.

Lamb was tied for fourth at Pro Football Focus among grades for 2023 wide receivers, with a 91.2. That was behind Tyreek Hill, who earns an average of $30 million per year, Aiyuk and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He was tied with Nico Collins and Jefferson.

The good news is that with Jefferson’s deal in the books, the wheels are expected to turn more earnestly on Lamb. That could save him some fine money from the Cowboys.

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson reported on Twitter/X, “I’m told talks between the #Cowboys and WR Cee Dee Lamb are expected to ‘speed up’–beyond its previous pace– since ‘there’s at least a number’ with the announcement of #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s record-setting non-quarterback contract extension today, per source.”