Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Targeted by NFL After 153-Yard Game

It’s something of a common theme these days, but it’s still a bit jarring when it actually does unfold: a player puts up a big statistical game in the NFL, and immediately after, the league is knocking asking for a drug test. For the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, that’s just what happened to star receiver CeeDee Lamb after he posted a monster of a game: eight catches, 153 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s from Patrik Walker of the team’s website, who showed video of Lamb walking through the tunnels of AT&T Stadium to submit his drug test sample.

Wrote Walker: “CeeDee Lamb had nearly 100 receiving yards in the first half, finished with two receiving TDs — including the record-setting TD toss from Dak Prescott. … and Lamb is apparently being summoned for a drug test from the NFL.”

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sets TD Record

It was an encouraging showing from Lamb and the Cowboys offense after the team was held relatively in check in Week 1, mostly because the defense struggled to get the Giants off the field. But quarterback Dak Prescott took advantage of a somewhat improved defensive showing by throwing for 279 yards on 26-for-31 passing, with four touchdowns.

As Walker mentioned, Prescott surpassed Tony Romo in career touchdown passes on Sunday, hitting Lamb for what is the 249th touchdown of his career.

After the game, Prescott was asked on the broadcast for his reaction to the record: “Blessed, humbled, thankful to have the opportunity to do so. This game has meant so, so much to me. It’s always been, since as long as I can remember, peace, getting out there and just playing this game has given me peace and a level of excitement and joy that it’s hard to even put into words. And to now put myself in that category, it’s humbling, but I expect to play for a long time.

“And in my mind, I’m just getting started. I’ve said it before. I think records are meant to be broken when you’re playing long enough and that’s just this opportunity for me to do this.”

CeeDee Lamb Matches Touchdown Total

As for Lamb, he is already off to a better start than when we saw from his last season, when he struggled with injuries and finished the year with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and just three touchdowns. Those are not bad numbers for most receivers, but it was a down year by Lamb’s standards.

With one touchdown already in Week 1 against the Giants, Lamb has already matched last year’s total, in 14 games.