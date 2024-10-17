Cowboys Great Troy Aikman Rips ‘Lazy’ $136 Million Star, Fellow WRs

In terms of personnel, Cowboys backers are aware of the attrition that struck in the last seven months, with the team allowing key free agents to leave and not doing all that much to replace them. Don’t mention past transactions to Jerry Jones, of course, but when it comes to Cowboys great Troy Aikman, you might get a more honest assessment of what’s going on with the messiest 3-3 team in the NFL.

Offseason moves aside, Aikman said on Thursday that the Cowboys problems are not limited to the players who are no longer on the team—there’s plenty to worry about with the players who are still around.

Speaking on Dallas sports radio, 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman laid into one of the units that is not supposed to be all that bad for the Cowboys: the receivers.

And he started with star playmaker CeeDee Lamb, who was given a four-year, $136 million contract after missing training camp and most of the preseason, but has not been up to snuff yet this season.

“I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes,” Aikman said (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). “And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see”

CeeDee Lamb Not the Only WR at Fault

The criticism was not limited to Lamb, either. The Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver, Brandin Cooks, has been out with an infection in his knee that will cause him to miss four games (he has missed two). Not having his veteran leadership has hurt, but the problems go beyond Cooks.

Said Aikman: “I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

Lamb is the most obvious target, though, because he is coming off a year in which he led the league and set a franchise record with 135 receptions, for 1,749 yards. His yards per game have dropped from 102.9 last year to 77.8 this year, and he is catching just 58.2% of the balls thrown his way.

The team’s No. 3 receiver, Jalen Tolbert, has played well, with 24 catches and 290 yards, and a 70.6% catch rate. But he is inexperienced, as are the Cowboys’ other options, Kavontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Putting up Subpar Numbers

Aikman offered his view of what’s happening with the Cowboys receivers as a defense of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is also collecting a major new contract, having landed a $240 million, four-year deal just before the start of the season.

But Prescott has been under pressure thanks to the Cowboys putting out two rookies on the offensive line, and combined with the lack of execution from the receivers, Prescott has been able to put up only eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

His 85.5 quarterback rating is the worst of his career.

“It’s hard to play the (quarterback) position if you’re not certain how guys are going to run routes or where they’re going to be,” Aikman said. “And I’m not speaking for Dak (Prescott). Dak may say, ‘Hey, I think (their routes) are amazing.’ But as a former quarterback watching it, it’s gotta get a lot better.”