CeeDee Lamb is Taking Unorthodox Approach at Cowboys Camp

The Dallas Cowboys are willing to do whatever it takes to get better entering 2026, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is proof of that.

After being dethroned as the top receiver on the team last year, Lamb is looking for ways to improve his game this season. ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer showed a photo of a new drill the receiver was working on at practice.

“CeeDee Lamb working with what I can only guess is a mosquito net to help focus catching passes off the Jugs machine.”

CeeDee Lamb is Trying New Drill to Help Him During Cowboys Training Camp

Cowboys fans have to give Lamb credit for thinking outside the box and trying something completely different from what others would think. His approach to having the mosquito net over his eyes will help him catch the ball.

That was a big problem last season for Lamb, as he had too many drops. Last year’s first matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles is evidence of that, with two big drops costing them the game.

The 2025 numbers for Lamb were still really solid, though. He finished with 75 receptions for 1,077 yards and 3 touchdowns. His 1,077 receiving yards were ranked 11th in the NFL last year.

It was clear, though, that Pickens was Dak Prescott‘s go-to receiver. That is the early trend happening at training camp already.

That might have pushed Lamb to try something different and see what he can do to get better. All indications at training camp suggest he is having a strong camp, so it appears to be working so far.

CeeDee Lamb is Facing Pivotal Season with Dallas Cowboys

The struggles of last season have to be behind Lamb, as he’s got a lot of work to do. From everyone’s perspective, he’s lost his touch and isn’t the number one receiver anymore.

Pickens is clearly the top receiver in the room right now, but Lamb is still good. That’s why he is putting in the kind of work he is doing to get to his teammate’s level.

Pressure is truly going to be surrounding Lamb in 2026, as he has to prove himself again. It’s not only for the fans, but Prescott needs to be able to 100% trust him in the big moments like he used to.

While there may not be any pressure that would cause Lamb to be traded or released, it’s about simply playing better. He showed signs late last year that things were trending in the right direction for him. A silly thing like catching passes in a trash can with a mosquito net might be what he needs to turn things around in 2026.