Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Shared Clear Warning With George Pickens

There may not be a better wide receiver duo in the NFL than the Dallas Cowboys‘ George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

Many wondered how Lamb would react now that Pickens is considered the top guy. The pair have actually worked well together over the last year, giving Dak Prescott everything he has ever needed.

Lamb and Pickens combined for 168 receptions for 2,506 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. The 2026 season has the feel of another explosive performance from the two working together in Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb Makes it Clear About George Pickens & Their 2026 Season

Lamb spoke with the media after practice in training camp, where he was asked about his and Pickens’ expectations in 2026. There is a lot that is going to happen, according to Lamb.

“Lots of fireworks, lots of excitement, lots of touchdowns, lots of dances,” Lamb said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Reporters also were interested in getting Lamb’s thoughts on Pickens’ contract situation after only getting the franchise tag and not a long-term deal. Lamb got honest about his teammate.

“I always want him to win. I’m his biggest fan. I tell him this all the time, he’s elite at what he does. … I’m happy to have him on my team and vice versa, I’m sure he is too.” “I want him to get all the money in the world.”

Lamb is coming off a 1,077-yard and 3-touchdown season with the Cowboys. Those were the lowest amounts for him since his rookie season in 2020.

Pickens picked up a career-high 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. He was named a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his NFL career.

CeeDee Lamb is Looking for Redemption in 2026

Lamb has had some great moments in his NFL career, but this past season was not his best work. The drops were what caught a lot of fans’ attention. That is what led to Pickens being the top receiver on the Cowboys.

Entering 2026, Lamb has something to prove to the rest of the league and the Cowboys. He knows that he can still play at a high level after being reduced to WR2 with Pickens in the picture.

Regardless of that situation, Lamb is looking poised to have the bounce-back season he is aiming for. He has looked great so far in training camp, as he and Pickens are getting better by the day.

Dallas has everything they need on offense to make a run for the playoffs this season. As long as their defense can hold strong, Lamb and Pickens can do the rest of the heavy lifting with Prescott.

Watch out for the Cowboys to be a real threat in the NFC. Lamb is going to play a big part in making that a reality for a franchise that desperately needs it.