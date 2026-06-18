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Cowboys Sign Former Raiders Starting Edge Rusher

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Charles Snowden defensive end Las Vegas Raiders
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Charles Snowden #49 of the Las Vegas Raiders is introduced before the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cowboys defeated the Raiders 33-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys‘ pass rush has been a firm focus point of the offseason after a 2025 campaign that saw them rank 30th in total defense and 22nd in sacks.

The additions of first round rookie, Malachi Lawrence, and the trade for ex-Green Bay Packer Rashan Gary will  – the team hopes – help replace the void left by Micah Parsons‘ departure last August.

And on Thursday the team made yet another move to help bolster their edge-rushing corps, as the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears defensive end Charles Snowden, per Jordan Schultz.

Cowboys Signing Edge Rusher Charles Snowden

Sources: The Cowboys are signing former Raiders DE Charles Snowden.” Schultz posted on X. “Over the last two seasons, Snowden started 18 games for Las Vegas — recording 4.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.”

Snowden originally came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and signed with the Bears. Although he spent the majority of his rookie year on the practice squad, the Virginia alum was promoted to the active roster that December to make his debut against arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

The 6’6, 250 lb end was signed by the Raiders in December 2023 after a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and went on to play in 31 total games in 2024 and 2025, starting 18 and recording 4.5 total sacks.

With Gary, Lawrence and 2025 second round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku all but guaranteed spots, Snowden will compete with pass-rush specialist James Houston, injury-prone ex-second round edge Sam Williams and recently-converted outside linebacker Marist Liufau to make the final 53-man roster.

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Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Cowboys Sign Former Raiders Starting Edge Rusher

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