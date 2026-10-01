Cowboys DC Delivers First Two-Word Comment on Joey Porter Jr. After Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made their third trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the span of less than 17 months when they moved a 2027 sixth rounder and a 2028 second rounder to acquire the services of cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Amid an injury crisis in the secondary that is currently keeping out 3 starters; Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker and Cobie Durant; along with backup safety P.J. Locke, who was recently moved to injured reserve; the Cowboys had been forced into action, signing safety Juanyeh Thomas and cornerback Alex Austin.

However, it was clear that the team believed that they needed further upgrades at the position, especially in light of the recent injury to third-string cornerback Shavon Revel, who could be facing substantial time on the sidelines with a knee injury – and even when he was on the field, his poor regular season form to-date could well have forced the Cowboys’ hand regardless.

On Thursday during the coaches’ media availability, Christian Parker shared his first thoughts on Dallas’ new cornerback, with the highlight being one single compound word to describe his feelings on the former Steeler.

Christian Parker Calls Joey Porter Jr. a ‘Boundary Eraser’

“Cowboys DC Christian Parker called Joey Porter Jr. a “boundary eraser.” He thinks he’s a great fit for the system.” Joseph Hoyt reported on Thursday.

Porter has long been the subject of trade talks since the Steelers declined to extend the former 33rd overall pick this offseason, making him set to hit free agency come March.

But the 26-year old has also been one of the better boundary corners in the league over the past couple of years, and is set to feature alongside All-Pro DaRon Bland in one of the now-better cornerback tandems in the league.

For a team that finished dead last in passing defense a year ago, adding a top outside cornerback “boundary eraser” is certainly no bad thing.