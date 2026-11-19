After Sunday’s 46-40 drubbing by the 49ers, there was no question that Dallas Cowboys were seeking to make changes that could turn around defense that has fallen to the bottom of the NFL again, the third straight year the unit has been among the worst int he league. It was defensive coordinator Christian Parker, unsurprisingly, who took the fall for the issues, as he was stripped of play-calling duties, even as the will keep his title as defensive coordinator, just 10 games into his career in that role. Parker was widely hailed as one of the best young minds in the game when the Cowboys hired away from his job as the secondary coach with the Eagles him 10 months ago. Now, Dallas is demoting him.

For veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who had been Parker’s mentor in Philadelphia, the move is a commentary on both the Cowboys as well as the impatient nature of the league itself.

Vic Fangio Defends Christian Parker

Fangio spoke with the Eagles media on Wednesday and it was clear he is not a fan of how things unfolded for Parker in his Cowboys career. Fangio indicated it is just a speed bump in Parker’s career.

Said Fangio: “Well, patience is not in overabundance in today’s society, especially in the sports world, but Christian will recover from that. It happened to [Broncos Head Coach] Sean Payton many years ago in New York and I think he’s recovered nicely. Joe Brady, who’s the head coach at Buffalo, he got fired during the season, didn’t even get kept on.

“I think he’s recovered nicely, as has [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike LaFleur in Arizona. The Jets fired him during the season a couple years ago. He’s recovered nicely. Christian will do the same thing. He’ll be fine.”

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Backs DC

The Cowboys did say they intend to keep Parker on as the defensive coordinator, and though many believe this is a precursor to Parker being let go altogether after this season, coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team is not giving up on him. (Of course, the Cowboys might give up on Schottenheimer when the year is over.)

Said Schottenheimer: “I want to clarify a couple of things right off the bat. Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator and he is still a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us.”