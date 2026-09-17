Cowboys Coach Didn’t Mince Words About Overcoming Giants Loss

The last few days haven’t been pleasant for the Dallas Cowboys, who are trying to bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

They have been hearing that they were a disappointment and need to fix their problems. Dallas’ message has been clear all week, though: they need to look themselves in the mirror and be accountable.

Every player and coach has echoed that sentiment, which should lead to a clean mindset entering their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders. One Cowboys coach is making it clear what the plan is moving forward for the Commanders showdown.

Dallas Cowboys Coach Talks Moving Forward From Giants Loss

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker spoke with the media about how they plan on overcoming the loss to the Giants. Parker was direct about how they’ll do it.

“Getting back to work. It’s one poor performance. It’s one loss that does not equal two. We’re not trying to make excuses for anything. We’re not trying to act like it didn’t happen. We got to look in the mirror. We got to be accountable for what we did wrong and what we did right. Correct it and then move on to the next opponent. Because there can’t be a hangover and it can’t linger.”

Dallas allowed the Giants to gain 394 total yards, and the Giants also ran for 165 yards. The Cowboys let New York convert 9 of 11 third downs and possess the ball for over 36 minutes in the loss.

Christian Parker Ready to Move On to Cowboys-Commanders Game

The Cowboys have heard all the noise all week about how they played against the Giants. They’ve watched the tape, and they are ready to move on.

This week, the focus has been on improving their communication on defense. That will help with cleaning up the biggest messes they had on the field in Week 1.

Giants tight end Isaiah Likely’s touchdown reception was a clear example of communication not being there. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted linebacker Dee Winters should have had Likely in coverage, and the communication broke down.

Since that game, the Cowboys are making sure that doesn’t happen again and getting everyone on the same page. The players have talked about looking in the mirror and fixing what they need to.

Many are curious to see how the Cowboys respond and whether the defense will cause trouble again. They are a young unit learning to mesh, so it will take time. The individual talent can’t be denied, as it was last year under Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator.

Parker has a much better defense that could be very good in 2026. It’ll take a few games for the unit to gel, since more than half the starters from this year’s unit didn’t start or play in Dallas last year.

This could be a defining game for the Cowboys against the Commanders. If there are no improvements, Dallas could face some major heat the rest of the season.