Cowboys’ Christian Parker Reveals Why Rookie Starter Was Demoted

It’s been a wild ride, already, for Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who was sensational during the preseason, entered the year with a good bit of hype building behind him and eventually seized the starting linebacker job after DeMarvion Overshown was injured. Barham’s initial hype seemed to be justified, as he earned a spot as a Pro Football Focus headliner, ranked top as the top rookie defensive player in the NFL after two weeks of the season and highlighted by the site in an article titled, “Cowboys rookie Jaishawn Barham turning heads to begin 2026 season.”

But after that, things began turning against Barham. Teams began to recognize and exploit his over-aggressiveness, and his struggles in handling coverage duties became more difficult to overcome. Once Overshown was ready to come back from his hamstring injury, the Cowboys were ready to make a move on Barham, and replaced him as the starter with Shemar James.

Jaishawn Barham Still a Factor vs. Run for Cowboys

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Christian Parker was asked about the change in plans for Barham, who averaged 47.5 snaps per game in the first six weeks but played just 21 snaps on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Cowboys are not giving up on Barham, but they just can’t afford too many of the awkward moments he has put on tape this year.

Said Parker, via Todd Archer of ESPN: “He’s a rookie in the NFL, so there’s going to still be some ’50 First Dates’”’ moments for him, just like any other rookie. That’s any rookie – offense, defense, special teams, whatever. And the good thing about Jay is that very rarely does he continue to make the same mistakes. So when he gets scarred by something, he comes back. He keeps his confidence, keeps his aggression.

“We certainly know he’s a significant player in the run game. He’s versatile. He’s improving his coverage aspect and just playing fast, but he has the right demeanor, he plays the game the right way and he’s still a part of what we do.”

The Cowboys will have the Cardinals next up at home, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.