Cowboys Urged to Add 21-INT DB Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys could arguably use another defensive addition after not making a move at the NFL trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton had a potential idea before Week 10.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson can’t find a permanent NFL home. The veteran hasn’t played for one team in back-to-back seasons in five years.

That’s not the best sign. But what it does is make him available for the 2026 stretch run for the Cowboys.

On Thursday, Morton named the Cowboys one of the best fits for Gardner-Johnson to end this season.

“Teams interested in Gardner-Johnson should view him as a short-term rental, though he’s a chess-piece defender who can do a little bit of everything on the back end…” wrote Morton. “The Dallas Cowboys need help for their 25th-ranked scoring defense.”