Cowboys Make Final Decision on Landing Browns Star Running Back Nick Chubb

The Dallas Cowboys have not made a habit of striking aggressive moves in recent NFL offseasons, but the franchise went off-script by trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Now, fans are curious as to whether additional big moves could be on the way for Dallas.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater threw a bit of cold water on this idea. Slater reported that the Cowboys “were never in play” for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. The same is true for the team’s former cornerback Stephon Gilmore or New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

“For those Cowboys fans seeking more….I checked on anything additional in the works for instance ‘are guys like Nick Chubb or Stephon Gilmore still in play?'” Slater noted in a series of May 7, 2025, messages on X. “The response ‘they were never in play’. Adding Breece Hall. Also ‘never in play.'”

Let’s dive into how the running back position is looking in Dallas.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Played a Combined 10 Games Over the Last 2 NFL Seasons

Chubb is a free agent who has yet to sign with a new team. The four-time Pro Bowl running back has battled injuries in recent seasons which has limited his impact.

After four straight seasons topping 1,000 yards, Chubb has not topped 400 yards in either of the last two years. Chubb posted 102 carries for 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight starts during the 2024 season. The veteran running back played in just a combined 10 games in the last two years.

It is understandable for teams like the Cowboys to be skeptical of Chubb’s potential production moving forward. Yet, Chubb’s days of landing a three-year, $36 million contract are likely over.

Given Chubb’s potential low-risk price tag, taking a flier on the playmaker could make sense for Dallas. Spotrac projects Chubb’s market value to be a one-year, $3.2 million contract.

As for Chubb, the star has been posting several impressive workout clips to social media, attempting to prove he still has plenty left in the tank.



Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Be Headed for Another Season of Running Back by Committee

While the Cowboys have now improved their wide receiver depth chart, questions still surround the running back position. Dallas signed a pair of veterans during NFL free agency in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

The Cowboys followed up these moves by drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah on Day 3. Additionally, Dallas has Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke returning to fight for roster spots. Not only will the Cowboys have a competition for the starting job, but the team is not expected to keep all of these running backs, as players will be fighting to make the team.

Are the Cowboys headed for another season with a running back by committee approach? Here’s how The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf assessed the position heading into 2025.

“Dallas neglected the running back position last year, to the point that selecting one at any point in the draft offered hope,” Yousuf wrote in a May 6, story titled, “Why Cowboys’ potential committee approach at running back could yield better results.” “But when (Brian) Schottenheimer was asked after the draft whether the Cowboys would have a lead back or take a committee approach — as they did for the bulk of last season — he was non-committal. Schottenheimer wants to see how things unfold during offseason workouts and training camp.”