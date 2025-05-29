Cowboys Predicted to Strike Trade for $54 Million Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have already made several trades to capture the attention of fans during the NFL offseason. Now, some are speculating that more big moves could be on the way for Dallas.

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Kurt Benkert offered several predictions for potential upcoming roster moves. One of the more intriguing projections has the Cowboys striking a major trade for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

“If you add Njoku with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, I think that could be a problem,” Benkert explained on a Bleacher Report live stream. “Give me David Njoku traded (to Cowboys) whenever the Browns decide to hit that fat old red reset button. Send him to the Cowboys, see what the deal is. Get some draft picks.

“… Crystal ball here, maybe we get Njoku to the Cowboys in a little bit of a trade and the Cowboys are all of the sudden a little bit more dangerous. Because if you look at A.J. Brown’s most recent, I guess, interview that he did talking about the Cowboys, Pickens going to the Cowboys perked people up a little bit.”

Let’s dive into how Njoku would fit with the Cowboys.

Browns TE David Njoku Is Entering the Final Season of a 4-Year, $54.7 Million Contract

On the surface, this would be more of a luxury move for Dallas than the front office addressing a pressing need. Njoku is on a four-year, $54.7 million contract.

While the tight end is on a lucrative deal, Njoku is entering the final season of the contract, meaning it would not be a long-term commitment for Dallas. Njoku has an $11.4 million cap hit in 2025 before hitting free agency next offseason.

All this makes a deal sound plausible for Dallas, but it does not make it likely. The Cowboys already have Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker headlining the tight end group. Even if it is a one-year rental, acquiring Njoku would be an expensive move for Dallas.

The Cowboys Offense Could Look Different With New Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer

Njoku posted 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 11 appearances during the 2024 season. The playmaker had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023 notching 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns.

It is worth noting this production came in the Browns offense where Njoku is not surrounded by the same level of playmakers as the veteran would have with the Cowboys. In addition to personnel changes, Brian Schottenheimer’s new coaching staff is likely to lead to a revamped offense. Dak Prescott is already seeing a difference in Schottenheimer’s approach.

“I believe that Schotty’s doing it the right way from the top down, of take the offense and defense away from it, take the positions away from it, take the coach and player aspect away from it, and let’s connect,” Prescott told The Athletic’s Jon Machota for a May 27, 2025, feature titled, “How the Cowboys are building a new culture with communication and fun competition.”

“And you’re talking to one of the most optimistic people I think you’ll find. I’ve seen it the way that it’s going, I see the way people are buying into it, and it’s hard for me to think anything different.”