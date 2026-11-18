The Dallas Cowboys are still in the market to continue their season with a playoff berth, even as just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong here in the 2026 NFL season. Dallas demoted its defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, this week, and the team stands to be in the market for future changes on that side of the ball. But one thing that has become clear is that the Cowboys need to hold onto every positive piece they have on defense, which, at this point, is basically two: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. And the thing about the Cowboys is that the team is expensive, with players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb already at or near the top of the market at their positions. So, with the defense in turmoil, keeping Porter–acquired in a trade from the Steelers last month–will need to be a priority, whether Parker is back as coordinator or not. That will have implications for receiver George Pickens.

This season has shown the consequences of the fact that the Cowboys’ financial investment in the defense has not matched its offensive investment. That needs to change.

Cowboys Could Franchise George Pickens

At ESPN, insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler had a strong back-and-forth on where the Cowboys stand.

Wrote Graziano: “Pickens, meanwhile, is already playing on a $27.3 million franchise tag this season, and if the Cowboys want to franchise him again next year, it’ll cost them $32.8 million. Plus, they have trade acquisition Joey Porter Jr. as a franchise-tag candidate in the offseason. … With CeeDee Lamb slated to make another $29 million and count $46 million (likely less, once they restructure) against the 2027 salary cap, it’s possible the Cowboys move on from Pickens either by letting him hit the market or trying a tag-and-trade.”

That’s the rub for the Cowboys. Ideally, their offense would be brilliant with Lamb and Pickens, and the defense would only need to be mediocre. But the offense has been middle of the road, and the defense has been awful.

‘Business Looms Large Here’

The Cowboys, even though Pickens has been up-and-down this season, will need to pay him a hefty amount to keep him. That’s why Graziano sees a tag-and-trade possibility. It just is not possible, given the issues that came to a head on the defense this week, for the Cowboys to commit another major contract to Pickens, for a team that could well win seven games for the third straight year.

Fowler sees Pickens as a $35 million per year guy.

Fowler wrote: “Business looms large here, too, and Pickens’ sweet spot might be that Zay Flowers/Drake London tier of contracts (around $35 million per year), based on his production and ability to draw coverage.”