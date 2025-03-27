Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands 49ers Mega Star

The Dallas Cowboys have improved their running back room, an area that was a clear focus entering the offseason. Some have suggested that the Cowboys could draft a running back with their first-round pick, too, which could be a good decision given where the room was a year ago.

With Dak Prescott expected to make a full recovery for the Cowboys, all indications point to the RB situation being in a much healthier spot than it was last season. At worst, the Cowboys’ run game should be opened up due to Prescott’s passing ability.

However, with what they currently have, it still might not be enough. That’s why Aaliyan Mohammed of Sporting News pitched a deal for the Cowboys to land Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. His trade proposal would move the No. 76 pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

“The Dallas Cowboys need a huge change in their backfield after being one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season. They could swing a blockbuster trade to add a superstar running back.

“The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason. Both players struggled last season and may not be reliable enough to lead the backfield. Last season, the Cowboys had the sixth least rushing yards in the league and had just three runs of over 20 yards. The Cowboys could target a running back in the draft, but this trade with the San Francisco 49ers could land them one of the best players in the NFL,” Mohammed wrote.

Is McCaffrey Healthy?

While adding McCaffrey would be a step in the right direction for the Dallas Cowboys, and there’s no debate that he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL, there are questions about whether he can stay on the field.

Throughout McCaffrey’s career, that’s been a major problem, and something Dallas would have to consider.

He only appeared in four games during the 2024 season, but John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, said he believes the mega star could participate in some form of the offseason.

“Christian’s doing really well,” Lynch said, according to the 49ers. “I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. He’s doing everything possible as he did in preparation for last year. We’re hoping ‘CMC’ is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he’s healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That’s just what he does.”

“We will be judicious and follow the medical folks’ advice on that,” Lynch said. “Christian has done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless — if anything, you always have to say ‘Woah’ to Christian. As my friend, [Steelers HC] Mike Tomlin [says], ‘It’s a lot better to have to say ‘Woah’ than it is to say ‘Sic ‘em.’ Christian is a ‘Woah’ guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

Is Trading for McCaffrey Worth It?

Trading those two picks for the Dallas Cowboys wouldn’t be the worst idea. Despite the risk in trading for McCaffrey, the Cowboys would be a much better team with him on the roster than without him.

At this stage, Dallas is in a position where it could take a chance on certain players. If McCaffrey is one of them, why not give it a go?