Hi, Subscriber

Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands 49ers Mega Star

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey
Getty
Jerry Jones smiling

The Dallas Cowboys have improved their running back room, an area that was a clear focus entering the offseason. Some have suggested that the Cowboys could draft a running back with their first-round pick, too, which could be a good decision given where the room was a year ago. 

With Dak Prescott expected to make a full recovery for the Cowboys, all indications point to the RB situation being in a much healthier spot than it was last season. At worst, the Cowboys’ run game should be opened up due to Prescott’s passing ability.

However, with what they currently have, it still might not be enough. That’s why Aaliyan Mohammed of Sporting News pitched a deal for the Cowboys to land Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. His trade proposal would move the No. 76 pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

“The Dallas Cowboys need a huge change in their backfield after being one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL last season. They could swing a blockbuster trade to add a superstar running back.

“The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason. Both players struggled last season and may not be reliable enough to lead the backfield. Last season, the Cowboys had the sixth least rushing yards in the league and had just three runs of over 20 yards. The Cowboys could target a running back in the draft, but this trade with the San Francisco 49ers could land them one of the best players in the NFL,” Mohammed wrote.

Is McCaffrey Healthy?

While adding McCaffrey would be a step in the right direction for the Dallas Cowboys, and there’s no debate that he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL, there are questions about whether he can stay on the field.

Throughout McCaffrey’s career, that’s been a major problem, and something Dallas would have to consider.

He only appeared in four games during the 2024 season, but John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, said he believes the mega star could participate in some form of the offseason.

“Christian’s doing really well,” Lynch said, according to the 49ers. “I think he was really frustrated with the way last season went. He’s doing everything possible as he did in preparation for last year. We’re hoping ‘CMC’ is out there and going to have a tremendous year. If he’s healthy, he will have a tremendous year. That’s just what he does.”

“We will be judicious and follow the medical folks’ advice on that,” Lynch said. “Christian has done a great job doing the rehab. He’s tireless — if anything, you always have to say ‘Woah’ to Christian. As my friend, [Steelers HC] Mike Tomlin [says], ‘It’s a lot better to have to say ‘Woah’ than it is to say ‘Sic ‘em.’ Christian is a ‘Woah’ guy because he’s going to do everything possible to give himself a chance.”

Is Trading for McCaffrey Worth It?

Trading those two picks for the Dallas Cowboys wouldn’t be the worst idea. Despite the risk in trading for McCaffrey, the Cowboys would be a much better team with him on the roster than without him. 

At this stage, Dallas is in a position where it could take a chance on certain players. If McCaffrey is one of them, why not give it a go?

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Pitch Lands 49ers Mega Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x