Cowboys Get Good News on Coach Search as McCarthy Deadline Looms

For all the issues that Dallas may have, whether on their roster, on the salary-cap sheet or in the front office (specifically, the owner’s box), at least it can be said that one thing remains true: the top minds in the game still want to be the head coach of the Cowboys.

And as the team shuffles its feet on the future of incumbent coach Mike McCarthy, that’s worth taking into consideration. McCarthy’s deal expires on Tuesday, and that will mark the end of the Cowboys’ exclusive negotiating period with him, but by no means should the Cowboys feel like their future is a McCarthy-or-bust situation.

This week, The Athletic conducted a poll of coaches and executives to get a read on which of the open coaching jobs are considered most favorable around the NFL. There are, currently, six that are technically open: the Bears, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders, Jets and Saints. The Cowboys could be open in two days.

And among those seven, the Cowboys are the clear favorite, garnering 32 points, well ahead of the Jaguars (27) and the Patriots (26).

Cowboys Job Still Has Prestige

There are few reasons for that, as NFL folks told the report’s writer, Jeff Howe. While the team’s financial situation is a concern, there is also a lot on the roster that can does not need to be rebuilt, one executive said.

“The Cowboys are up against the salary cap and need to extend annual NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons,” Howe wrote. “There also are dangers with having a host of highly paid veteran stars, as a rash of injuries can quickly expose depth issues. But the Cowboys, behind VP of player personnel Will McClay, tend to draft well and have waves of younger players on the horizon.

“Working under Jones tends to provide job security: He’s had five coaches since 2000, all of whom got at least three years. Coaches around the NFL also recognize the legacy they can build if they bring a Super Bowl to Dallas. Should the Cowboys pivot from McCarthy, they might take control of the hiring cycle.”

Mike McCarthy Update: Still No ‘Substantial’ Talks

That’s at least worth considering as the Cowboys decide on the fate of McCarthy, who has gone 49-35 as coach of Dallas. The team has made three playoff appearances and compiled a 1-3 record in McCarthy’s postseason runs–one of the major marks against him continuing in Dallas.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that there have not been substantial talks on a contract for McCarthy in Dallas.

“While there have been substantial conversations between Mike McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, regarding football issues and questions, there have not been any substantial discussions between regarding a future contract. As long as that’s the case, you have to wonder, what is Jerry Jones waiting for? …

“The longer this goes on, and the less the conversation is about a deal materializing, the more you have to wonder about whether the sides can get one done. I think that is in question right now.”