Maybe the next step for the Dallas Cowboys is to take away play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the team’s beleaguered first-year assistant who is under fire for a defense that just gave up a record-breaking 584 yards at home, and has been consistently poor all season. That’s been the latest rumor swirling around The Star as the Cowboys attempt to rescue what is left of their 2026 NFL season, a year that was expected to yield a deep playoff run and a much-improved defensive unit but is not delivering on either.

On Monday, and back on Sunday evening, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was very stilted in discussing where things stand with Parker. It is unlikely he would get fired during the season, but taking away his play-calling duties would be the most serious coaching change Dallas could make without actually pulling the trigger on a firing. In a radio appearance on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones indicated that a change could be coming on Parker.

As The Athletic Cowboys beat reporter Jon Machota wrote on Twitter/X: “From listening to Jerry Jones today on @1053thefan and Brian Schottenheimer yesterday, it sounds like the Cowboys are seriously considering a change at defensive play-caller.”

Cowboys Christian Parker Change ‘May Not Be the Fix’

It is hard to imagine, seeing how awful the Cowboys defense has been to date, that a play-calling shift would suddenly make this unit a viable playoff bunch. The Cowboys have Mike Pettine already advising Parker, but would be become the play-caller? Would the Cowboys bring in yet another veteran coach?

Tommy Yarrish of the team website, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, wondered just that.

He said: “It may not even be the fix, if that is ultimately a change that is made or something like that, it might all be for naught. One, at this point in the season, and two, with whoever it is having to take over—and I am just speculating or hypothesizing. It may not help much, and that speaks to what the core issues are.

“I don’t know how much more you can change and expect a different result, because there already have been changes. You brought in Mike Pettine, you traded for Joey Porter Jr. You’ve done a lot to try to fix this thing, you made personnel changes and swapped out guys who were starting into different roles. How much more can you really do before you just are what you are?”

Play-Calling Not Really the Problem

Yarrish said–and several Cowboys players repeated this on Monday–the execution problems are just as much to blame as the schematic problems.

Said Yarrish: “I don’t think it is entirely on Christian Parker. He certainly has to, the brunt of it is on the defensive play-caller … But some of this is execution. I think the players in the locker room will tell you that, too. Von Miller, when he was talking to us yesterday, he was taking accountability and standing up for Christian Parker.“