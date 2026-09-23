Cowboys Coach Made Pivotal Injury Update on $4 Million DB Before Ravens Game

The Dallas Cowboys are in full force in their preparation for Week 3, when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

One big question about the Cowboys is regarding the injuries around the team. On defense in particular, several players could miss the game.

Those players include Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke, and DeMarvion Overshown. One specific player, Durant, might be just as big of a question mark, with the cornerback position in an interesting place with the Cowboys. His preparation this week seems clearer.

Latest on Cobie Durant’s Status for Week 3 Dallas Cowboys Game

The Athletic Cowboys reporter Jon Machota shared an update about Durant from head coach Brian Schottenheimer. While things are progressing well for Durant, his status is up in the air for Week 3.

“Cowboys CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) will do some rehab work on the field today. But still not sure if he’ll make the trip to Brazil.”

In two games this season, Durant has racked up 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble. He has allowed 1 completion out of 5 targets with a passer rating of 42.1

Pro Football Focus gave him a 55.6 overall grade, ranking 65th out of 96 eligible cornerbacks. He has a coverage grade of 53.9, ranking 63rd, and a run-defense grade of 60.9, ranking 50th.

Cowboys Still May Not Have Cobie Durant for Week 3 Game

Durant has been a key member of the secondary since training camp. He’s been battling with Shavon Revel for the CB2 job and initially won it.

The Cowboys will have to roll with Revel if Durant is not good to play. It’s starting to look like that is the direction the defense will have to take.

Dallas’ defensive depth is starting to get a bit thin with all these injuries. They can’t afford to have injuries in the secondary anymore if they want to stay competitive.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Cowboys’ defense faces off against the Ravens’ offense with the injuries they have. Dallas needs more from its front seven to pressure the quarterback and give the Cowboys’ offense the support it needs.

The Cowboys are facing Lamar Jackson, one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL. Jackson is accompanied by Derrick Henry, one of the NFL’s best running backs.

One advantage for the Cowboys is that the Ravens have wide receiver injuries, with Zay Flowers and rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane recovering. If neither plays, that could also help the Cowboys’ thin secondary.