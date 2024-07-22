Former Cowboys 51-Game Starter Could Sign With Seahawks: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys starter could be on the verge of landing with a new NFC team.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, July 22, former Cowboys left guard/center Connor Williams will visit with the Seattle Seahawks. Williams was originally a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys back in 2018 and started 51 career games with Dallas through the 2021 season.

“Former Dolphins and Cowboys free-agent center Connor Williams, who has started 77 NFL games, is scheduled to visit Tuesday with the Seahawks,” writes Schefter.

Why Seahawks Could Sign Connor Williams

The 27-year-old Williams started all four of his years at left guard with the Cowboys. However, he started at center over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Williams’ play since leaving the Cowboys has actually improved. During the 2023 season – he was limited to nine games due to an ACL injury – Williams posted an 86.5 offensive grade and 90.5 run-blocking grade, both career-high marks. Those grades ranked among the very best among centers in the NFL, ranking second in offensive grade while leading the league in run blocking grade. His season came to a close after a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 in December.

It’s also worth noting those are substantial improvements compared to his previous career highs with the Cowboys, with Williams topping out with a 76.1 offensive grade and 76.0 run-blocking grade with the Cowboys during the 2021 season.

As Corbin K. Smith of Fan Nation points out, the Seahawks could use Williams at left guard or center. Veteran Laken Tomlinson projects as the starting left guard with 25-year-old Nick Harris – who has started just four games in his career – projecting as the starting center.

“Health is obviously biggest thing with Connor Williams right now re: visit with #Seahawks,” writes Smith. “But from my understanding, he could potentially be on the radar as either a left guard or center. Line very much fluid right now trying to get best combination of five.”

If everything checks out fine health-wise during Williams’ visit, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Seahawks sign the veteran center and have him challenge the inexperienced Harris for the starting center job.

Cowboys Prioritizing CeeDee Lamb Contract Over Dak Prescott

It looks like the Cowboys are prioritizing CeeDee Lamb’s new contract over Dak Prescott’s.

Due to Lamb’s holdout plans during training camp, Dallas is trying to get a deal done with Lamb before Prescott, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“Because of Lamb’s holdout plans, the Cowboys are prioritizing Lamb’s contract over that of quarterback Dak Prescott,” writes Watkins on Saturday, July 20. “Prescott is expected for the first practice Thursday.”

The Cowboys have three franchise cornerstone players that they need to sign to long-term deals, including linebacker Micah Parsons. However, only one — Lamb — is threatening to hold out during training camp. Lamb was also absent during mandatory minicamp.

Dallas is no stranger to contract holdouts during training camp, with Ezekiel Elliott and Zack Martin pulling the same negotiation tactic in recent years. However, the Cowboys were able to work out long-term deals with both players.