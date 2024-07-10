Cowboys Considered the Favorite to Sign Ex-$100 Million WR

The Dallas Cowboys are considered the betting favorites to sign a former star wide receiver.

According to BetOnline’s odds on which team will sign Michael Thomas (not named the New Orleans Saints), the Cowboys are considered the favorites to sign the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver at +300 odds.

The 31-year-old receiver was once statistically the best receiver in the NFL. While catching passes from former Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions during the 2019 season. He also posted a league-leading 1,725 receiving yards in addition to nine touchdowns while winning Offensive Player of the Year.

Thomas was also previously the highest-paid receiver in the NFL after signing a five-year, $100 million contract extension with $61 million guaranteed.

Michael Thomas’ Career Has Been Derailed by Injuries

After leading the league in receptions in back-to-back seasons (2018 and 2019), Thomas’ career has been derailed by injuries. The 6-foot-3 receiver was limited to just seven games during the 2020 season due to ankle injuries. He posted just 40 receptions for 438 receiving yards with zero touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Thomas would go on to miss the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury before missing 14 games during the 2022 season due to a foot injury. After playing in 10 games during the 2023 season — his most healthy season since 2019 — Thomas’ season ended due to a knee injury. That means Thomas’ season has ended in four consecutive years due to injury.

Why the Cowboys Should Sign Michael Thomas

While Thomas clearly isn’t the receiver he was five years prior, the Cowboys wouldn’t need him to be. In fact, all they would need from Thomas is basically what he gives the Saints last season before an injury ended his season. Thomas produced 39 receptions for 448 receiving yards in 10 games as a secondary receiver to Chris Olave. Thomas was on pace to post 762 receiving yards, which is better than what every Cowboys receiver — with the exception of CeeDee Lamb — posted last season.

If Thomas were to sign with Dallas, he’d step in as the third option on the wide receiver depth chart behind Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Furthermore, he’d probably be the fourth option overall with tight end Jake Ferguson ahead of him on the pecking order after he posted 71 receptions for 761 receiving yards last season, ranking second on the team in both categories.

This isn’t the first time the Cowboys have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the former star wide receiver. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox mentioned Thomas as a veteran that the Cowboys “must consider” signing. Knox argues that Thomas could be a worthy replacement for Michael Gallup, who was released during the offseason.

“At worst, Thomas should be a functional replacement for Gallup as WR3,” writes Knox. “If he could recapture some of his earlier form, however, he could be much, much more. Adding him would be a boom-or-bust risk, but Dallas doesn’t have a ton of other options, barring a trade.”

The Cowboys’ current options at the No. 3 receiver include the likes of Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and rookie Ryan Flournoy.

He also argues another worthy point — Thomas would have to settle for a cheap deal. That’s definitely a selling point for a team that is saving money for future contracts for stars such as Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and Lamb. It also fits well with Dallas’ offseason, which saw them avoid making big signings.

“Once among the league’s highest-paid skill players, Thomas will now have to settle for a ‘prove-it’ contract,” writes Knox. “A one-year deal in the $2-3 million range with incentives would likely allow the Cowboys to gamble on the former Offensive Player of the Year.”

We’ll see if the Cowboys end up showing interest in Thomas, but he’s definitely an upgrade over the other unproven options on Dallas’ roster.