Cowboys Micah Parsons Hoping ‘Little Something’ Comes in New Contract

Two down, one to go. The Cowboys’ quest to keep all three of their major stars at glamour positions—quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons—under wraps with new contracts took another step forward on Sunday, when Prescott signed a new deal, for a record $240 million over four years, ahead of the Week 1 game vs. the Browns.

Parsons’ reaction after the game was forceful: “Godd***!”

With good reason.

Lamb already in the fold, having signed for four years and $136 million after a summer-long holdout, that leaves the Cowboys with only Parsons to sign. He can agree to an extension now, but because the Cowboys have already picked up his fifth-year option for 2025, at $21.3 million, the need for a new deal is not pressing.

There is no way Parsons will play for the $21.3 million, just as there was no way that Lamb would play for the $18 million option he had on his deal for 2024. The Cowboys could either settle his new contract early or risk him taking the holdout path, too.

“We’ll see, man,” Parsons told reporters after Sunday’s win, via the Dallas Morning News. “I just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep working, keep trying to be the best player I can be and try to win championships, and then they probably throw me a little something on the side.”

Micah Parsons Could Get Record Contract

Of course, Parsons figures to get something more than a little. It is expected that he will top the record-breaking contract given to Nick Bosa of the 49ers last season, which ran five years and $170 million. That was the most money ever given to a defensive player.

Parsons may well break the current record for most money given to a non-quarterback, held by Justin Jefferson at four years and $140 million. He has been a Pro Bowler for all three of his NFL seasons, and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 93.7 last year, which was second among all pass rushers in the league.

He got off to a fast start in Week 1, too, with a sack, a pass defensed and five quarterback hits on the day, as the Cowboys D looked revamped under new coordinator Mike Zimmer. Parsons credited Zimmer for getting him going from the jump.

“I’m just having fun that he’s using my mindset, being creative, challenging me every day. I think with a person like me it’s easy to get bored so I think the fact that he keeps getting creative, he keeps challenging me and I just want to keep accepting those. I really respect him a lot,” said Parsons, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cowboys Lure Remains Strong

While Prescott was willing to dangle the threat of free agency and the possibility of playing elsewhere to nudge the Cowboys into a new contract, Parsons has made clear he wants to be in Dallas, and wants to stay in Dallas.

He said back at the start of training camp, via ESPN: “When you talk about career and legacy, I don’t think there’s a better career you can have than when you’re playing for The Star and you have a chance to be the best with the star and you retire a Cowboy. You look at [Jason] Witten, you look at Michael Irvin, you look at Emmitt [Smith], you see they’re still in the community, still active. The star holds so much weight and the legacy that brings.

“Look at Charles [Haley], he still bothers me in the locker room every week. There’s nothing like wearing the star when you do it the right way. So in terms of being here, I want to be here my whole life. I plan on building a house here and being in Dallas forever. I love the city. I love the community. I love for what it stands for.