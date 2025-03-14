Cowboys Dealt Unfortunate News in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have been a bit more active in 2025 NFL free agency than fans witnessed one offseason ago. Dallas was briefly linked to star receiver Cooper Kupp after the former Pro Bowler was released by the Los Angeles Rams.

On March 14, 2025, Cowboys fans woke up to a positive update about Dallas being a potential sleeper team to land Kupp.

“Developing: A sleeper team that has emerged and is now making a push to sign former Rams free-agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp is….the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on X. “Kupp’s decision on where to sign could come as early as today.”

Hours later, the NFL insider appeared to backtrack on the Cowboys’ chances of signing Kupp. The Cowboys are looking for receiver help to pair with CeeDee Lamb. According to Schefter, the Cowboys are now an unlikely landing spot for Kupp.

“While the Cowboys made what one source described as ‘a push’ for Cooper Kupp, they still are not considered the likely landing spot for the former Rams wide receiver, per source,” Schefter noted in a March 14, message on X.



Cowboys Rumors: Potential WR Target Cooper Kupp May Be Seeking a $15 Million Salary

Kupp is coming off a three-year, $80 million contract that was slated to go through the 2026 season. It appears it is not just the Cowboys who have reservations about Kupp.

The former All-Pro has battled a string of injuries, missing a combined 18 games over the last three seasons. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Kupp could be seeking a $15 million annual salary, which some teams may find to be too high of a price given questions about the receiver’s availability.

“WR Cooper Kupp’s asking price has been as high as $15M per year, per sources,” Howe noted in a March 14, message on X. “It sounds like he’d take less for a preferred destination. But if teams are willing to hit $15M, it would widen the list of landing spots.”

The Cowboys Agreed to Terms With Former Eagles Running Back Miles Sanders

It is not all bad news in Big D as the franchise landed some help at running back. The Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran rusher Miles Sanders, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Most recently, Sanders played for the Carolina Panthers, but Cowboys fans may remember the running back from his days with the team’s NFC East foe Philadelphia Eagles. It is a bit of a running back swap of sorts as the Panthers signed former Cowboys starter Rico Dowdle.

The former Pro Bowl playmaker was unable to find the same success he had in Philly with Carolina. Sanders did not top 500 rushing yards in either of his two seasons with the Panthers.

The veteran’s best season came in 2022 when Sanders posted 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 appearances for the Eagles. Dallas also signed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.

It will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys also choose to address the position in the upcoming NFL draft.