Cowboys Family Saddened as Legend Dies at 86

Cornell Green, an unlikely player to ascend to legendary status with the Dallas Cowboys, died on Wednesday. He was 86 years old.

Green was a critical part of the “Doomsday Defense” from 1962-74, a time during which he earned four All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods. He had 34 career interceptions and twice had seasons with seven INTs in 14 games. Not bad for a basketball player.

Yes, Green played just one season of organized football, and that was as a junior in high school. He was primarily a star in basketball, and played for Utah State before being drafted by the Chicago Zephyrs in 1962. But on the recommendation of his college hoops coach, innovative Cowboys scout Gil Brandt gave Green a tryout as a defensive back with good size (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and speed. He made the Cowboys, learned to play defensive back and had one of those seven-interception years in 1963, his second in the NFL.

Cornell Green ‘Left a Legacy’ for Cowboys

Green was part of the Cowboys’ 1971 Super Bowl champs, and is No. 6 on the list of all-time interception leaders for Dallas. His longtime teammate, Mel Renfro, is No. 1 with 52. Green returned his picks for 552 yards, No. 4 on the team list.

“He left a legacy,” said Charlie Waters during an interview for the documentary Doomsday II: The Dawn of America’s Team. “He was so well respected by all the defensive guys.”

In the wake of Green’s death, the Cowboys released a statement mourning his loss.

“We are sad to share news of the passing of Cowboys Legend Cornell Green this morning,” the team said. “Cornell was a true trailblazer having never played football in college, yet becoming a multi-time Pro Bowler, All Pro and NFL Super Bowl Champion with the Cowboys playing defensive back from 1962 to 1974. He was a member of the 25th Anniversary Cowboys Team as well. Cornell remarkably never missed a game in 13 seasons, becoming one of the best and most dependable teammates to ever wear the star.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”