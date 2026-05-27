Cowboys a ‘Suitor’ for Myles Garrett Amid Growing Trade Talk

We’ve already seen the Dallas Cowboys, in the last two months, pass up a chance at acquiring a big-name pass rusher who has Dallas-area roots–that was when the team refused to give up two first-round picks to land Maxx Crosby, who was ultimately traded then un-traded to the Ravens and is set to play again for the Raiders (we think). But if the Cowboys get another crack at a top-shelf pass-rusher, would they let the chance slip by again? How about if that pass-rusher is not just top shelf, but on a shelf of his own … like Browns star Myles Garrett?

Garrett, of course, set a new record for sacks in a season last year with 23.0 and is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year Award season. He is also a Texas A&M alum who went to high school at Martin in Arlington. He is the most dominant defensive player in the league, the rare star pass rusher who is also as good at defending the run.

He’s pretty much everything the Cowboys could want in a defensive addition. But they’d just need the Browns to put him on the market.

Myles Garrett Trade Getting Closer?

Funny thing is, that may be getting closer to fruition than most anyone expected. The Browns are in a tangle of carrying one of the best defenses in the league at the same time that they’re rebuilding an utterly unwatchable offense, one that still does not have an NFL-average quarterback. That could be an opportunity for the Cowboys.

Speaking on Cleveland radio on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer pointed out that should the Browns make a move on Garrett, he expects the Cowboys to be a bidder. It won’t be cheap financially–Garrett is in the midst of a record-setting four-year, $160 million contract–or in terms of draft assets. But, still … it’s Myles Garrett.

‘Would Be an Appeal’ for Cowboys and Myles Garrett

Breer pegged the Cowboys, as well as the Eagles and Bears as potential Garrett-chasers.

He said: “I think the Eagles are somebody you always pay attention to. It’s a little hard to see them pulling it off just because of their salary cap situation. Dallas is one that, to me, that’s where he’s from. So like, there would be an appeal there and they obviously traded away Micah Parsons a year ago, so they are a team that would look at something like that. There’s no shortage of suitors.

“If you don’t do it now, you risk in a year or two when maybe your team is really ready to win, getting a lot less for him.”

Unhappiness = Cowboys Opportunity?

And that’s the thing that the Cowboys or, indeed, any potential Garrett suitor, is eyeing just now–when, exactly, will the Browns put Garrett on the market? And if you think it is just a pipe dream, remember a few things that add smoke to the Garrett trade rumors:

The Browns made an odd contract adjustment in March to push back a payment, a move that makes Garrett easier to trade.

Garrett has been skipping Browns OTAs, which is not a clear sign of a trade, but he has not yet bothered to meet new head coach Todd Monken despite having visited Cleveland at least once for a Cavaliers game this spring.

Garrett was not particularly happy that the organization lost defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was thought to have the inside track on the head-coaching job that went to Monken. Schwartz angrily bolted the team, and Garrett’s silence kicked in thereafter.

Said Breer: “Things are ‘TBD’ until you hear otherwise. That could be next week. That could be the trade deadline. … After doing what the Browns have done the last couple of years to try and stock the team with young talent, getting younger all over the place, this does feel like the type of time when you would entertain this thought. It’s all stuff worth paying attention to.”