Cowboys All-Pro’s Future ‘On the Line’ Ahead of 2025 NFL Camp

When a team goes from 36-15 over a three-year period to a 7-10 disaster, misses the playoffs and changes out coaches, it could be said that just about every player on the roster has something on the line the following year. That’s certainly the case for the Cowboys, where every unit on the team figures to be under extra scrutiny as Dallas attempts to right the ship under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.

At Bleacher Report, though, one surprising Cowboys star was put on notice this week–and one who’s less surprising. In an article titled, “8 Players With Most On the Line as 2025 NFL Minicamps Begin,” the site’s Gary Davenport named cornerback Daron Bland as a guy facing special pressure here in 2025.

Bland was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2023, when he set an NFL record with five pick-6s, but was injured and missed the first 10 games in 2024.

Daron Bland a Free Agent in 2026?

Bland will be the starter in a Cowboys DB room that has gotten suddenly thin, with Trevon Diggs battling injuries and Jourdan Lewis having left in free agency for Jacksonville. Bland also appeared to be a lock for a contract extension after his stellar second season, but given his injuries last year, that’s not the case. He will likely need to earn his money on the field in 2025, and become a free agent in 2026.

“No talks. Just worried about the season right now,” Bland said. “Really just play my heart out, try to do my best out there and do whatever I can.”

Davenport wrote of him: “The Cowboys are in a sticky spot. With edge-rusher Micah Parsons all but certain to receive a deal averaging over $40 million a season in the weeks to come, finding the scratch to also re-up Bland could be challenging. He’s been a popular name in trade speculation as a result.

“The farther we move into the summer without Bland being signed, the more the possibility increases that he will be playing in 2025 for a huge deal in 2026—either in Dallas or somewhere else.”

Cowboys All Facing 2025 Pressure

Bland was not the only player from the Cowboys on the list. Again, there are probably a dozen players on this Dallas roster who would fit the bill as having much “on the line,” from second-year offensive lineman Tyler Guyton to defensive lineman Mazi Smith to tight end Jake Ferguson and even right up to quarterback Dak Prescott.

But, like Bland, with free agency looming next year, Davenport pegged new WR2 George Pickens for the list. He wrote:

“Talent has never been the question with Pickens—two years ago, he surpassed 1,100 receiving yards and averaged over 18 yards per catch. But there were a number of incidents in Pittsburgh that called Pickens’ maturity into question. …