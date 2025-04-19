Cowboys Analysts Agree on 1 Thing as NFL Draft Approaches

The Dallas Cowboys are just days away from the much-anticipated 2025 NFL Draft, and they’ll have the No. 12 pick, so there’s plenty of excitement surrounding who they’ll snag for that initial pick. The guys have a new look this year, spearheaded by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and while he’s bringing back some key pieces of the team, he’ll also need to draft solid players to start a new era for the Cowboys.

For weeks now, NFL experts and analysts have been discussing who the Cowboys will take as their No. 12 pick. Now, almost all of them seem to be in agreement on one thing about the draft.

Experts Think Dallas Cowboys Will Pick a Certain Position in the Draft

It should not be a shock to anyone that most NFL analysts believe the Cowboys will pick a wide receiver for their initial pick in the draft. They absolutely need someone new and fresh to compliment CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. Pairing Lamb with a young talent right out of college could be just what the Cowboys need to forge ahead.

So, which wide receiver will they pick? That’s where things get a bit muddy. However, many analysts think the Cowboys will draft Matthew Golden of Texas.

In an April 19 feature for CBS Sports, Tyler Sullivan says, “Dallas has been starved of a complementary receiver opposite of CeeDee Lamb for years, and finally address it with the Longhorns star.”

“Golden was the engine of Texas’ offense in the second half of last season, thanks to his speed and late-play separation ability. He would be a nice complement to CeeDee Lamb,” Chad Reuter of the NLF’s website adds.

In an April 18 feature on Golden and the Cowboys, Caleb Yum of the Austin American-Statesman states, “The Cowboys receiver room is bleak, with no threat outside of star wideout CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson. Golden’s 4.29 second 40-yard dash at the combine answered questions about his speed, and the Cowboys desperately need that juice,” also adding that Golden recently met with Jerry Jones.

Not Everyone is Not on Golden for the Cowboys

But, not everyone thinks Golden is for Dallas. In an April 18 feature for Sports Illustrated, Joshua Sanchez goes with Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona.

“The Cowboys appear to be zeroing in on adding an offensive playmaker, and with Jeanty off the board, Dallas should swing for a WR2 who can be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb,” Sanchez states. “Matthew Golden would be tempting, but bringing in the massive 6-foot-4 McMillan would not only open up the passing offense and provide a capable red zone threat.”

Either way, Golden seems confident in his abilities. During , Golden said that he could beat his 4.29 second 40-yard dash number from the NFL Combine and could have easily done better, if it weren’t for an ankle injury.