Cowboys Get Big News from Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was forced to experience most of last season from the bench, since he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury on November 3 during the Cowboys’ game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. The quarterback has been working hard to get his hamstring in shape for the upcoming season, and now, he has an update for owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

Speaking with Patrik Walker of the Dallas Cowboys’ web staff, Prescott delivered news that should have some Cowboys fans breathing a sigh of relief.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Promises to Be ‘Very, Very Ready’ for First Game

Walker caught up with Prescott during the Cowboys’ kickoff of the high school girl’s flag football league at AT&T Stadium. When asked about his injury, Walker says Prescott was in “great spirits” and that he would be more than ready to start the 2025 season.

“I’m not gonna put a timeline on it, but I’ll be ready for the first game and when anything matters and very, very ready,” Prescott said, according to the Saturday, March 1, feature. “I’m feeling good. I’m doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me.”

That’s not to say Prescott is totally ready to go right now. The season is months away, and he’ll use that time to keep getting stronger and healthier. As Walker notes, the player isn’t “cleared for full duty” yet, but things are moving in the right direction, which is what matters.

“I wouldn’t say I’m running full speed yet,” he said. “But everything’s on the right track, and I’m excited.”

Dallas Cowboys Celebrate Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday, March 1, that they’re helping to form regional high school girls flag football leagues across the Texas, which will start playing as soon as spring 2025.

Prescott was at AT&T Stadium to help deliver the announcement, as well as Dallas Cowboys co-owner and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones and National Football League vice president of flag football Stephanie Kwok.

“The Dallas Cowboys are excited to see the exponential growth of varsity girls flag football in the State of Texas,” Jones said at the event. “Since we first partnered with Fort Worth ISD on their pilot program in 2022, the number of schools fielding teams has exploded.”

She added that the “life lessons and values” that the young women participating in flag football will learn go “well beyond touchdowns and teamwork.”

“We are also thrilled that with girls’ flag football becoming an emerging sport at the collegiate level,” she added, “the game can now provide these young women a path to continuing their education at a higher level as well.”

This wasn’t an overnight endeavor. The Cowboys have been working with school districts and partners for the past nine months to get ready for this moment. With their help, there are now varsity-level 7-on-7 programs, which will play competitively. Around 2,000 female student-athletes are expected to participate in flag football this season.