Cowboys Bold 2026 Forecast Would End Miserable 30-Year Drought

The Dallas Cowboys have been doing everything they can to win the Super Bowl, but they haven’t since 1996.

It’s been a rough stretch for the franchise, especially since they haven’t been to the NFC Championship Game in 30 years. The hope is that with a reloaded defense and a stellar offense, this could be the year they finally put it together.

Over the years, it has become a common joke that Cowboys fans keep saying “it’s our year,” and everyone laughs at it. The jokes and laughter might finally be over if one 2026 prediction becomes a reality.

New Dallas Cowboys 2026 Prediction Could Change Things

FOX Sports writers and reporters gave their predictions for the 2026 NFL season. Bucky Brooks was the only one to not only include the Cowboys but also predict they would win the Super Bowl over the Houston Texans 31-24.

“The Cowboys finally end their Super Bowl drought behind a dynamic offense and opportunistic defense. Dak Prescott caps off his MVP regular season with a spectacular performance that helps America’s Team secure the world title.”

Prescott also got a nice prediction that he would win NFL MVP for the first time in his career. With George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson there, there is a strong chance Prescott could do it.

Can the Cowboys Realistically Win the Super Bowl in 2026?

The offense is ready to win a Super Bowl now with all the talent they have. They ranked in the top five in total offense last year, and they didn’t lose many pieces to the unit this offseason.

It all comes down to the defense and whether they can step up and play well. They added key pieces like Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Von Miller, Cobie Durant, Dee Winters, Jalen Thompson, Malachi Lawrence, and more.

Dallas hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator is a risky move because he has no experience calling plays on defense. Still, he coached up two All-Pro talents last year in Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. That goes a long way in establishing his credibility.

The Cowboys are close to being contenders in a lot of people’s eyes, so a Super Bowl prediction is very telling. It shows respect is building in Dallas, and experts are buying into the team’s long-term vision.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has already hinted that the team wants to make another move. Adding one more player on defense could be the difference in making that Super Bowl prediction a reality.