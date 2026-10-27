Eagles’ Jalen Carter Facing Major Fine for Incident Involving Cowboys TE

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has a history of getting himself into trouble when he plays the Dallas Cowboys.

Just last season, Carter was fined $57,222 and suspended for one game after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the season opener. That incident seemingly solidified Carter’s reputation for being a dirty player.

That reputation was highlighted again in Monday’s Week 7 matchup against the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

NFL Fine Likely After Jalen Carter-Brevyn Spann-Ford Incident

During the third quarter of Sunday’s game, with Dallas trailing 21-20, Carter drew more negative attention to himself with some over-aggressive behavior toward Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

During a Javonte Williams run, Spann-Ford was tasked with blocking Carter. The two kept things going after the play was over when Carter struck Spann-Ford in the face and followed that up with another shove to his neck.

Carter’s actions immediately caught the attention of “Monday Night Football” announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who pointed out Carter likely has a fine coming his way from the NFL.

“Here’s Jalen Carter taking a shot at Brevyn Spann-Ford — a couple (of shots),” Aikman said. “He’ll be hearing from the league.”

Carter wasn’t flagged on the play, but the NFL is likely to review the incident. A first-time offense for striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing an opponent is $12,537. It escalates to $18,507 for a second offense. Carter hasn’t been fined this season, so his fine would be on the lighter side.

Spann-Ford got the last laugh as the Cowboys scored on a 16-yard touchdown catch by CeeDee Lamb to take the 28-21 lead a few plays later.

Carter has been fined five times during his NFL career: