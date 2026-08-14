Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Told NFL $27 Million Bad News

This 2026 Dallas Cowboys team seems built differently than the other teams in the DFW area over the last few years.

It all starts on offense with who Dak Prescott has around him. Many of the same suspects are back for another year and looking to finish in the NFL‘s top five again.

There is one player on the Cowboys’ offense that is truly standing out from the rest. His head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, has noticed a change.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer With Shoutout to Starter

While appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Schottenheimer was asked to talk about wide receiver George Pickens. Schottenheimer had a ton of praise for Pickens and some bad news for the NFL.

“Yeah. Infectious personality. He loves football. I mean, you know, we’re just beyond thrilled that GP’s on this football team. You feel him at practice. He has the best time. He loves football. And what I’ll say about George is he is night and day in the meetings right now in terms of dialed in. He wants to be moved around. We’re gonna move him around, and, uh, that’s bad news for the rest of the league.”

Pickens was one of the NFL’s best receivers in 2025. He finished with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. The first-time Pro Bowler was third in the NFL in receiving yards and top 10 in catches and touchdowns.

George Pickens is the Real Deal for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026

It’s hard to argue against the results that Pickens brought to the Cowboys last season. After trading for him last offseason, he showed instant value for the offense.

Prescott improved his performance with Pickens on the field. It also took the pressure off CeeDee Lamb to carry the passing game like he did for years.

Pickens took an already good Cowboys offense and made them an elite unit. Having Pickens on one side and Lamb on the other makes life miserable for NFL defenses.

Entering 2026, this offense is only going to get better with Pickens in the picture. He is clearly showing the coaching staff that he can be versatile and help the team however he can.

Imagine this offense actually moving Pickens around at different positions on the field. That could create some major matchup nightmares for defense. It also gives Schottenheimer more creativity with the offense.

After one good year, it’s easy to pump the brakes on the excitement and say more needs to be seen. Pickens has truly shown enough that there is no reason to hold it all back.

This Cowboys offense is going to the next level in 2026 and can’t do it without Pickens. Give him the football, and he will make good things happen.