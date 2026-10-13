Cowboys Bring in NFL Veteran to Help Fix Christian Parker’s Struggling Defense

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense has been performing poorly, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker is facing a lot of heat for it. To fix their struggling defense, the Cowboys are bringing in NFL veteran Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant to help Parker turn things around in Dallas after a disappointing start to the season.

Why Are the Cowboys Bringing in Mike Pettine?

Parker was hired as Dallas’ defensive coordinator this offseason, and it’s his first time working in the role. Unfortunately, the Cowboys have been struggling to stop opposing offenses under his leadership.

The Cowboys are giving up nearly 400 yards per game, and only the Detroit Lions have a higher number. Recently, the team suffered a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who entered the field without a win.

The poor performances have attracted criticism from all around and increased the pressure on Dallas, leading to the hiring of Pettine, who has more than two decades of coaching experience in the NFL. He previously served as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for two seasons and has also worked as a defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers.

Last season, the veteran coach worked with the Minnesota Vikings as their assistant head coach and linebackers coach before retiring. However, he is now summoned to work alongside Parker to help solve the Cowboys’ defensive problems.

Head Coach Mike Schottenheimer Is Excited to Have Pettine on Board

When Pettine was the defensive coordinator for the Packers, he hired Parker as an assistant in 2019, giving him his first job in the NFL. On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike Schottenheimer shared that this was something he and Parker had discussed when they hired Pettine. He also expressed his excitement about having the NFL veteran join the team.

The Dallas Cowboys get DC Christian Parker some much-needed help. 👇 https://t.co/fElBANKl9j — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 12, 2026

“Had a chance to work with Pettine for a number of years, along with the Jets, and he’s gonna be here in a role to support everything that [Christian Parker] is leading and guiding, and we are really, really excited. They worked together in Green Bay, and this is actually something the C.P. and I talked about when we first hired him,” Schottenheimer said.

Since the two coaches have worked together before, the Cowboys hope this move will help them address their defensive issues and avoid more losses. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks how much of a difference Pettine’s arrival makes.