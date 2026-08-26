Cowboys Waited 5 Weeks for Caleb Downs to Accomplish First Feat

The Dallas Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in the hopes that he would fix their defense.

The Cowboys’ defense had the worst pass defense in the NFL last season. Dallas brought Downs in to create turnovers and help the secondary improve against the pass.

Throughout training camp, Downs has shown improvement and helped the defense look better. There was just one thing he hadn’t done yet that he finally got in front of the fans.

Dallas Cowboys Witness Caleb Downs Accomplishing His First Milestone

The Cowboys are back practicing in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for the first time since coming back from Oxnard, California. They held an open practice in front of the fans in their Frisco, Texas practice facility.

It was a solid practice day for the team, but one interesting moment did happen. The Cowboys fan base got to see Downs do something for the first time since training camp started.

“Caleb Downs with his first pick of training camp, intercepting a Prescott pass along the end line for Ryan Flournoy,” ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said. “His celebratory punt might’ve made Bryan Anger happy.”

During Downs’ three seasons in college at Alabama and Ohio State, he had six interceptions, averaging two each year. He also had 12 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. Downs was an All-American twice with the Buckeyes in 2024 and 2025.

Caleb Downs is Coming Into His Own With the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have been waiting for Downs to make that kind of play, and he was able to do it on Dak Prescott. That is an encouraging sign that things are looking up for the rookie.

Downs still has a lot of work to do, as he tries to develop into the top talent the Cowboys expect him to be. While turnovers will be high as he develops, the team just wants to see him make all kinds of plays with the ball. Any pass breakup that stops the passing game’s momentum is needed.

Entering the 2o26 season, Downs is expected to play more of a hybrid safety/nickel role. That will really put him to work in passing situations, but he’ll also be used to get in the box to help in run support.

Moments like that interception are a big reason the Cowboys drafted Downs in the first place. He is a playmaker on the field and instantly makes a defense better no matter what he does. This Cowboys defense is really going to enjoy having Downs on the field in 2026.