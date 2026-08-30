Cowboys Breakout Undrafted Rookie Lands on 53-Man Roster

The final moves are in, but the Dallas Cowboys still need to get the 53-man roster where it needs to be, with a surprise or two.

Dallas made waves at running back by letting go of a lot of those guys, including Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, two draft picks from last year. The Cowboys certainly made some noise on offense after two trades reshaped the offensive line.

With that being said, there was a lot of attention on the wide receivers and what the Cowboys were going to do there. After a lot of hard work by general manager Jerry Jones and company, a young star from training camp and preseason is going to make the team.

Dallas Cowboys Will Keep Training Camp Darling

ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer reported some wide receiver movement with the team. Archer first stated that rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Smith was released, but an undrafted rookie made the team.

“WR Anthony Smith, a seventh-round pick, has been waived, per source. Undrafted WR Camden Brown makes the initial 53. Smith a likely practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.”

Brown came out of nowhere as an undrafted rookie, as he worked his way from the bottom of the depth chart to now on the roster. He played his college ball at Georgia Southern.

In the preseason, Brown led the Cowboys in receiving yards with 166 and touchdowns with 2. He also caught 6 passes, second-most on the team.

Big Play Camden Brown Made the Cowboys’ 53-Man Roster in 2026

It’s always impressive to see an undrafted player make a 53-man roster, but Brown is one of the feel-good stories of the NFL. Time after time in training camp and the preseason, he made massive plays for the Cowboys.

Most fans remember his one-handed catch against the Seattle Seahawks that really put him on the map. He also made a deep-ball completion against the Arizona Cardinals.

His big plays really helped the Cowboys’ offense and gave them another weapon to throw it to. Brown also helped himself to make the roster because of it.

It’ll be interesting to see how Brown is used in this offense and whether he’ll be featured. The Cowboys will probably use him more as a special teams player on coverage. He could have some plays on offense where he is on the field.

Dallas has found some hidden gems in the past, but Brown might be one of their best ones. Fans will get to see how he does on the team in 2026. If he can continue to make big plays on the field, he might have a long career in the NFL.