Cowboys Undrafted Rookie Put NFL on Notice After Preseason Win

No one could have seen it coming, but it was an undrafted free agent rookie who was the star for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys earned an impressive 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. Dallas’ defense shined bright with some great stops and stellar play.

The offense, though, was a bit up and down for the Cowboys. One player, though, made his presence known throughout the game.

Dallas Cowboys Might Have Found a Star in Undrafted Rookie

Cowboys undrafted rookie wide receiver Camden Brown ended up putting on a show. In the second quarter, Brown caught a deep 39-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell with 38 seconds left to give them a 10-7 halftime lead.

To open the third quarter, Brown made the play of the NFL preseason. He caught a two-yard touchdown pass one-handed by Joe Milton III.

That was all the Cowboys needed to get the win. Brown finished with 3 receptions for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns. After the game, Brown shared his confidence in making any catch he can.

“When the ball is in the air, it’s mine,” Brown said after the game via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “That’s always been the mindset from Georgia Southern to Auburn. Just having that mentality because I feel like just playing football in general is having the right mentality. … I feel like I get to prove people wrong again. That’s just who I am. That’s been my whole life story.”

Brown certainly got the attention of his head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. In his press conference, Schottenheimer echoed Brown’s confidence.

“The game is not too big for him,” Schottenheimer said. “He does that every day in practice. We see it all the time. … What I love about him is he does the little things, too. You watch him on special teams drills, one-on-one drills and things like that; he realizes that’s how you make this football team when you got a receiver room that’s filled with George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy and people like that. That stuff matters. Really good day, but he’s got to keep stacking them like he’s been doing.”

Did Camden Brown Do Enough to Make Cowboys’ 53-Man Roster?

Brown has made some noise in training camp for his catching abilities. Coming out of Georgia Southern, not many people thought he would be a difference-maker like this.

It turns out, he can make plays with the best of them. Brown made it known to the league that they should have drafted him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The conversation about the wide receiver room and who will make it will be very different. Brown is competing with Jonathan Mingo to earn that final spot on the roster.

With how the preseason game went, it might be hard to go against Brown. The Cowboys could have a star in the making with Brown there.