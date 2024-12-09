Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Gets Good News Ahead of Bengals Matchup

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has some good vibes going into the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb should be back in the saddle on Monday, December 9, when the Cowboys take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The star player’s shoulder injury that had him limited in practice during the week doesn’t appear to be getting in the way of his participation, since he didn’t carry an injury designation this week. So, he should be on the field, as long as his shoulder doesn’t get injured again.

On top of likely being healthy again, Lamb has some good news in the form of being close to snagging a Dallas Cowboys record.

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Could Soon Be Top Five in Cowboys’ Receptions

Heading into Week 14, Lamb ranks seventh in Cowboys history in receptions. He’s close to moving up in that ranking, too.

As NFL expert and analyst Luke Norris of FanSided explains, if Lamb catches six passes when playing Bengals on Monday, he’ll be sixth, elbowing out Tony Hill, who had a total of 479 receptions during his time with the Cowboys franchise.

From there, is Lamb clocks 13 receptions, Norris notes that he’ll be fifth, surpassing Emmitt Smith, who had 486 passes during his period with Dallas.

“That may seem like a tall order, but let’s not forget that Lamb racked up 13 catches for 146 yards back in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers,” Norris noted.

Lamb is also 10th for the Cowboys in receiving touchdowns. If he gets three more, he’ll be in ninth place, passing Terrell Owens.

“This will be a much tougher task to complete, as Lamb has only scored four touchdowns this season,” Norris admitted. “But given some of the shootouts the Bengals have been in this year, you just never know.”

For this season alone, Lamb is tied for second in receptions at 79 and fifth in total receiving yards at 880. Last season, he set Cowboys records for receptions at 135, total receiving yards at 1,749 and receiving yards per game at 102.9.

It’s no wonder Jerry Jones and company made sure to sign him to a new, $136 million contract deal before the season started. Fans would have been irate to see this guy go and rightly so.

CeeDee Lamb Says He’ll ‘Be Fine’ By Monday Night Football

As for Monday’s game, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport echoed the idea that Lamb is absolutely ready to play again. In a post on X, he announced that Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is good to play and added, “#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is off the injury report and good to go.”

Lamb talked about his injury following Cowboys practice on Thursday, December 5.

“I still have a shoulder injury, which I’ve been dealing with for about four or five weeks now,” Lamb said. “It comes with the territory man. It’s about being a baller, and it’s about going out there and sacrificing and putting yourself out there for your guys. That’s what I’m doing. As far as Monday (Night Football) goes, I’ll be fine by then.”

Lamb also opened up about having AC joint issues in college, noting that, “It’s not a pleasant feeling, obviously for everyone that’s experienced an AC [joint] sprain. They understand what I’m going through.”